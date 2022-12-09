Jacksonville State Vs. Utah Basketball Updates, In-Game Analysis

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah basketball is back in action at the Huntsman Center playing host to Jacksonville State– a first-time meeting for the two programs.

Tip off: 8:00 p.m. MT

Channel: Pac-12 Networks

The Utes resume non-conference play after getting off to a great 2-0 start in Pac-12 play last week. Utah especially made a splash last Thursday knocking off No. 4 Arizona at the Huntsman before heading up to Pullman on Sunday to take on Washington State in an overtime thriller.

This is the first time the Utes have started conference play 2-0 since 2017.

Breaking News For Utah Basketball Before The Game

Forward Gavin Baxter officially announced his medical retirement from the basketball team a few minutes before Utah would take the court against the Gamecocks. The move isn’t too big of a surprise, Baxter has battled injuries most of his collegiate career. The BYU transfer came to Utah for his final year of Eligibility hoping for a fresh start, but ultimately cited an inability to get his body to work the way he needed it to as the end of his career.

Starting Lineups:

Jacksonville State:

G – Demaree King

G – Skyelar Potter

G – Travis Roberts

F – Juwan Perdue

C – Maros Zeliznak

Utah:

G – Marco Anthony

G—Rollie Worster

G – Gabe Madsen

F—Ben Carlson

C – Branden Carlson

First Half

17:42- Utah jumps out to a quick 10-0 run on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks forcing them to take a timeout. Branden Carlson leads Utah basketball with 6 points early on.

15:37- Utah basketball continues their dominance at the media timeout on a 13-0 run over Jacksonville State. Everyone in the starting lineup except Marco Anthony has points to this point.

14:56- Official review stops time, basketball belongs to the Utes who are now up 16-0 on Jacksonville State. Lazar Stefanovic makes quick work out of the break sinking a three to make it 19-0.

Gabe Madsen gets called for the foul. It’s Utah’s second so far in this contest. Utah leads the Gamecocks 22-9. #GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 9, 2022

11:52- Jacksonville State gets called for their second team foul ahead of the media timeout. The Utes have been overall very impressive to start this game with a 24-9 lead over the Gamecocks. Gabe Madsen leads the team in points with nine, Rollie Worster in rebounds with three and Marco Anthony with two assists.

Gamecocks starting to come alive a bit now. Utah still has a comfortable lead, but they are starting to put some points up. Stefanovic helps put some extra distance with a three however. #Utes up 27-14#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 9, 2022

Anthony did a good job coming down with the Offensive rebound and gets fouled. Goes 1 of 2 at the line. #Utes up 28-16 is Jacksonville State. #GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 9, 2022

7:45- Gabe Madsen with the spin-move two puts Utah up 30-18 just before another timeout.

Anthony on cleanup duty extends Utah’s lead 34-18 with just under six minutes in the half.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 9, 2022

4:06- Keba Keita with the statement slam dunk before another timeout. Utah still has a very solid lead over Jacksonville State 38-23.

👀👀👀 https://t.co/P2DMZv8Vna — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 9, 2022

Utah taking advantage of some sloppy play from Jacksonville State right now. Up 42-23 with just seconds left in the half. #GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 9, 2022

Halftime, Utah Up 45-23 On Jacksonville State

The Utes were impressive in the first half of play, taking advantage early and often of Jacksonville State Mistakes to build a comfortable lead.

Utah sits at 49% shooting from the field, 47% from the three and 80% from the free throw line. The Gamecocks on the other hand have struggled to get their shots to fall only hitting 29% from the field, 50% from the three and 100% from the free throw line.

Gabe Madsen has once again been a point machine racking up 13 early on in the game. Marco Anthony has been Utah’s best rebounder with five and Rollie Worster has also been solid on the assist front with five.

Second Half

17:50- Utah already has two threes- one from Gabe Madsen and the other from Rollie Worster to get the half started. Utah has extended their lead 53-25.

