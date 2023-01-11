Jacksonville State Releases 2023 football schedule

Jacksonville State has released its football schedule for the 2023 season, its first as an FBS program.

The Gamecocks open the season Aug. 26 at home vs. UTEP, their first Conference USA game. Next is a non-conference home game vs. East Tennessee State on Sept. 2, following by a trip to Coastal Carolina Sept. 9.

After a bye week, JSU hosts Eastern Michigan on Sept. 23. The Gamecocks play their final non-conference game at South Carolina on Nov. 4.

The Gamecocks begin a series of midweek games as part of CUSA’s media rights deal with ESPN and CBS Sports Network in late September, traveling to Sam Houston on Sept. 28 (a Thursday) and Middle Tennessee on Oct. 4 (a Wednesday), then hosting Liberty Oct. 10 (a Tuesday) and Western Kentucky Oct. 17 (a Tuesday). Jacksonville State then travels to Florida International on Sept. 25 (a Wednesday).

After the trip to South Carolina Nov. 4, the Gamecocks have a second open date before hosting Louisiana Tech Nov. 18. The regular-season finale is at New Mexico State Nov. 25.

JSU finished 9-2 in 2022, its first season under Coach Rich Rodriguez and its last as an FCS program. The Gamecocks won the ASUN regular-season championship, but were not eligible for the postseason because they were making the transition to the FBS level.

Here’s the full 2023 schedule for Jacksonville State (kickoff times and TV information will be announced at a later date):

August 26, UTEP*

Sept. 2, EAST TENNESSEE STATE

Sept. 9, at Coastal Carolina

Sept. 16, open date

Sept. 23, EASTERN MICHIGAN

Sept. 28, at Sam Houston*^

October 4, at Middle Tennessee*&

October 10, LIBERTY*+

October 17, WESTERN KENTUCKY*+

October 25, at Florida International*&

Nov. 4, at South Carolina

Nov. 11, open date

Nov. 18, LOUISIANA TECH*

Nov. 25, at New Mexico State*

* — Conference USA game

+ — Tuesday game

& — Wednesday game

^ — Thursday game