Jacksonville martial arts school celebrates one-year anniversary

Jacksonville martial arts school celebrates one-year anniversary

RAW MMA, LLC recently celebrated their one-year anniversary earlier this month and have been celebrating with some big news.

This Mixed Martial Arts school, located at 233K Western Blvd offers classes in Brazilian Jiujitsu under the Flavio Behring affiliation, No Gi grappling, Mixed Martial Arts and American Kickboxing. They have a robust Brazilian Jiujitsu competition team, made of adults and children from all over the community.

The Rising Athlete Warriors – Mixed Martial Arts (RAW MMA) team recently competed in Greensboro, NC for the NORTH AMERICAN GRAPPLING ASSOCIATION (NAGA) event on January 14th. The adults won best team in the Gi division, second place for the No Gi division. The children won second place for their team division and our entire school won overall best team. But don’t count those kids out! Prior to this second place finish, the children’s team competed for Fuji BJJ in Clayton, NC and won the championship, competing against 50 different schools. They will defend their title in the upcoming Fuji BJJ event on February 4, 2023.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button