Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Washington Commanders betting odds NFL Week 1

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Commanders face off in an NFL Week 1 game on Sunday, Sept. 11.

The Commanders are a 3.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Washington is -165 on the money line in the game, which will be played at FedEx Field.

The Jaguars are +133.

The over/under for the game is set at 43.5 points.

The Jaguars went 3-14 in the 2021 season.

The Commanders went 7-10 last season.

The teams did not play each other last season.

The NFL Week 1 game is scheduled to kick off at 10 am MST Sunday and can be seen on Fox.

