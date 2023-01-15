Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) and Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8) will take the field in the AFC Wild Card round at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday, January 14, 2023.
How to Watch Jaguars vs. Chargers
Los Angeles and Jacksonville Stats
- This year, the Chargers average just 2.4 more points per game (23) than the Jaguars allow (20.6).
- The Chargers average 359.3 yards per game, just six more than the 353.3 the Jaguars allow per contest.
- The Chargers have 19 giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have 27 takeaways.
- The Jaguars average 23.8 points per game, comparable to the 22.6 the Chargers allow.
- The Jaguars average only 11.3 more yards per game (357.4) than the Chargers allow (346.1).
- The Jaguars have turned the ball over 21 times, three fewer times than the Chargers have forced turnovers (24).
Chargers Impact Players
- Justin Herbert has posted 4,739 passing yards (278.8 per game) with a 68.2% completion percentage (477-for-699) while firing 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- Austin Ekeler has run for a team-best 915 yards (53.8 per game) and 13 touchdowns. He also has 722 receiving yards on 107 catches and five touchdowns.
- Mike Williams has hauled in 63 passes for a team best 895 yards and four touchdowns. He averages 68.8 receiving yards per game.
- This season Khalil Mack leads the team with eight sacks and has added 12 TFL and 50 tackles.
- Drue Tranquill has racked up 142 tackles, 10 TFL, five sacks, and one interception to lead the team in tackles.
- Bryce Callahan has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 47 tackles, two TFL, and six passes defended in 15 games this season.
Chargers: FB Zander Horvath: Unknown (Ankle), LB Kenneth Murray: Unknown (Neck), LB Amen Ogbongbemiga: Unknown (Biceps), S Raheem Layne: Unknown (Thumb), WR Mike Williams: Questionable (Back), OLB Joey Bosa: Unknown (Groin)
Jaguars Impact Players
- Trevor Lawrence has 4,113 passing yards (241.9 per game), 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also has 291 rushing yards on 62 carries with five touchdowns.
- Travis Etienne has rushed for a team-leading 1,125 yards on 220 attempts (66.2 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns. He also averages 18.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 35 passes for 316 yards.
- This season Christian Kirk has 84 catches and leads the team with 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.
- Josh Allen has collected a team-leading six sacks, while adding 11 TFL and 57 tackles.
- Foyesade Oluokun has racked up 184 tackles, 11 TFL, and two sacks, and he’s Tops on his team in tackles.
- This season Rayshawn Jenkins leads the team with three interceptions and has added 112 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and 12 passes defended.
Jaguars: QB Trevor Lawrence: Questionable (Toe), WR Jamal Agnew: Questionable (Shoulder), LS Ross Matiscik: Questionable (Back), K Riley Patterson: Unknown (Knee), WR Kendric Pryor: Questionable (Shoulder), OL Brandon Scherff: Questionable (Abdomen)
Chargers vs. Jaguars Stats
|Chargers
|Jaguars
|
Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|
359.3 (8)
|
357.4 (9)
|
Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|
346.1 (20)
|
353.3 (24)
|
Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|
89.6 (30)
|
124.5 (14)
|
Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|
269.6 (3)
|
232.9 (10)
|
Turnovers (Rank)
|
19 (5)
|
21 (8)
|
Takeaways (Rank)
|
24 (11)
|
27 (4)
.