Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) and Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8) will take the field in the AFC Wild Card round at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Chargers

Los Angeles and Jacksonville Stats

  • This year, the Chargers average just 2.4 more points per game (23) than the Jaguars allow (20.6).
  • The Chargers average 359.3 yards per game, just six more than the 353.3 the Jaguars allow per contest.
  • The Chargers have 19 giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have 27 takeaways.
  • The Jaguars average 23.8 points per game, comparable to the 22.6 the Chargers allow.
  • The Jaguars average only 11.3 more yards per game (357.4) than the Chargers allow (346.1).
  • The Jaguars have turned the ball over 21 times, three fewer times than the Chargers have forced turnovers (24).

