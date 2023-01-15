Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) and Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8) will take the field in the AFC Wild Card round at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Chargers

Los Angeles and Jacksonville Stats

This year, the Chargers average just 2.4 more points per game (23) than the Jaguars allow (20.6).

The Chargers average 359.3 yards per game, just six more than the 353.3 the Jaguars allow per contest.

The Chargers have 19 giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have 27 takeaways.

The Jaguars average 23.8 points per game, comparable to the 22.6 the Chargers allow.

The Jaguars average only 11.3 more yards per game (357.4) than the Chargers allow (346.1).

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 21 times, three fewer times than the Chargers have forced turnovers (24).

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert has posted 4,739 passing yards (278.8 per game) with a 68.2% completion percentage (477-for-699) while firing 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Austin Ekeler has run for a team-best 915 yards (53.8 per game) and 13 touchdowns. He also has 722 receiving yards on 107 catches and five touchdowns.

Mike Williams has hauled in 63 passes for a team best 895 yards and four touchdowns. He averages 68.8 receiving yards per game.

This season Khalil Mack leads the team with eight sacks and has added 12 TFL and 50 tackles.

Drue Tranquill has racked up 142 tackles, 10 TFL, five sacks, and one interception to lead the team in tackles.

Bryce Callahan has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 47 tackles, two TFL, and six passes defended in 15 games this season.

Chargers: FB Zander Horvath: Unknown (Ankle), LB Kenneth Murray: Unknown (Neck), LB Amen Ogbongbemiga: Unknown (Biceps), S Raheem Layne: Unknown (Thumb), WR Mike Williams: Questionable (Back), OLB Joey Bosa: Unknown (Groin)

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence has 4,113 passing yards (241.9 per game), 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also has 291 rushing yards on 62 carries with five touchdowns.

Travis Etienne has rushed for a team-leading 1,125 yards on 220 attempts (66.2 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns. He also averages 18.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 35 passes for 316 yards.

This season Christian Kirk has 84 catches and leads the team with 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.

Josh Allen has collected a team-leading six sacks, while adding 11 TFL and 57 tackles.

Foyesade Oluokun has racked up 184 tackles, 11 TFL, and two sacks, and he’s Tops on his team in tackles.

This season Rayshawn Jenkins leads the team with three interceptions and has added 112 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and 12 passes defended.

Jaguars: QB Trevor Lawrence: Questionable (Toe), WR Jamal Agnew: Questionable (Shoulder), LS Ross Matiscik: Questionable (Back), K Riley Patterson: Unknown (Knee), WR Kendric Pryor: Questionable (Shoulder), OL Brandon Scherff: Questionable (Abdomen)

Chargers vs. Jaguars Stats