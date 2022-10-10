Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts betting odds NFL Week 6

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 6 schedule.

The Colts are a 1.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The Colts are -135 on the Moneyline in the game, which will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Jaguars are +115.

The over/under for the game is set at 41.5 points.

NFL Week 6 odds:

The Jaguars are coming off a 13-6 loss against the Houston Texans.

The Colts beat the Denver Broncos in overtime, 12-9.

The Jaguars beat the Colts in Week 2 of this season in Jacksonville, 24-0.

The NFL Week 6 game is scheduled to kick off at 10 am MST Sunday and can be seen on CBS.

