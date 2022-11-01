Jacksonville Jaguars’ Doug Pederson Comments on NFL Trade Deadline, Josh Allen Rumors

The NFL trade deadline is roughly 24 hours away, and the Jacksonville Jaguars made it known their phones are on and working.

“Listen, anything is possible. We’re always going to do what’s best for Jacksonville. We’re always going to do what’s best for the team,” Jaguars head Coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.

While it remains to be seen whether the Jaguars make a move ahead of 4 pm on Tuesday, the Jaguars already made one trade last week when sending running back James Robinson to the New York Jets for a Conditional Day 3 pick. And on Monday, Pederson made it clear the Jaguars know the nature of the business is to be open-minded.

