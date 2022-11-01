Jacksonville Jaguars’ Doug Pederson Comments on NFL Trade Deadline, Josh Allen Rumors

The NFL trade deadline is roughly 24 hours away, and the Jacksonville Jaguars made it known their phones are on and working.

“Listen, anything is possible. We’re always going to do what’s best for Jacksonville. We’re always going to do what’s best for the team,” Jaguars head Coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.

While it remains to be seen whether the Jaguars make a move ahead of 4 pm on Tuesday, the Jaguars already made one trade last week when sending running back James Robinson to the New York Jets for a Conditional Day 3 pick. And on Monday, Pederson made it clear the Jaguars know the nature of the business is to be open-minded.

“If teams call, you’re obviously going to listen and be open to what they have to say or what they’re interested in, but as of right now, the roster is what it is,” Pederson said. “I like the roster. We’ve got to continue to work and build it, but at the same time, if teams are going to call, then obviously, you’re going to take a listen.”

While the Jaguars have not been a team rumored to be active in many trade talks in recent days, they have had one star player’s name pop up again and again. Pass-rusher Josh Allen has been one of the most discussed names among national media speculation, with many believing the Jaguars have received a lot of interest from other teams in Allen.

Allen, who recorded four pressures and a quarterback hit in Sunday’s 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos, is likely the most significant piece the Jaguars have on the roster when it comes to perceived value to other teams. While some teams see the 25-year-old former No. 7 overall pick and may deem him worth a first-round pick or even beyond that, Pederson didn’t offer any straight answer on Allen’s standing on Monday.

“I appreciate the question, but I’m not going to get into a lot of detail about the roster right now and things like that,” Pederson said when asked about Allen.

“We know that there’s a lot of moving parts in the NFL. Everybody’s trying to make moves, especially those teams that are having success and all that. Even for us, there may be an opportunity to add some Talent somewhere, so we’re obviously going to take a look at everything.”

While that isn’t a denial of other teams’ interests in Allen, it isn’t exactly an answer that indicates the Jaguars are shopping their leading pass-rusher. Sitting at 2-6 and already having 10 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, it appears Allen is the biggest name to track through Tuesday.

“I’m with Trent (GM Trent Baalke). He and I are united on all of this and how we handle the roster. I really like the guys and how they’re working right now, and like I said earlier, we’ ve just got to keep working with them,” Pederson said.