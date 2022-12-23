Jacksonville Jaguars 19, New York Jets 3: Game Balls

Each week during the 2022 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most.

Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player.

In this edition, we take a look at the Jaguars’ 19-3 win over the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football and which players stood out in big ways.

Offense: Evan Engram

The Jaguars’ offense Mostly ran through Evan Engram on Thursday night. Each time the Jaguars needed a big conversion or a chunk play to get some Traction for the offense, it was Engram who came through for them. Not only did he set the Jaguars’ single-season record for catches by a tight end during the first half, but he had his second 100-yard day in three games with his seven-catch, 113-catch performance.

Engram’s best play of the night? A mesh play in the second-half where he caught the ball over the middle, turned it upfield and then delivered several physical stiff-arms to likely Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner. Engram has been a physical presence for the Jaguars after the catch all season, and this continued on Thursday.

There were few options this week outside of Engram. While Travis Etienne averaged just 3.8 yards on 22 carries, he did also add three catches for 29 yards and gave the Jaguars a much-needed boost at times. Trevor Lawrence also scored the night’s only touchdown while completing 64.5% of his passes and keeping the ball out of harm’s way, but his first-drive fumble is the reason the Jaguars didn’t shut the Jets out.

Defense: Darius Williams

In a game where the Jaguars’ defense was more physical than the Jets’ offense and, frankly, made very few mistakes, it is hard to pinpoint one dominant performance. Tyson Campbell had an excellent game, recording two pass breakups, several physical tackles and looking every bit the Pro Bowl snub. Foyesade Oluokun also recorded two pass breakups while forcing two fumbles, while DaVon Hamilton, Roy Robertson-Harris and Andre Cisco all recorded big sacks.

This week, though, it should go to Darious Williams. Williams was officially recorded with two pass deflections, but he Frankly had a chance to get his hands on four footballs and was in such tight coverage that he could have picked Wilson off numerous times. Williams was in the right place at the right time seemingly all night long, which is another example of Williams looking more comfortable outside than inside.

Special Teams: Riley Patterson

In a game where 13 of the Jaguars’ 19 points were scored by kicker Riley Patterson, it is hard to give this award to anyone else this week. Sure Patterson missed one field goal, but he also made a 41- and 45-yard field goal in the tough kicking conditions. Patterson has bounced back since his rough day in Kansas City.