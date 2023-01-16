Jacksonville high school basketball & soccer power rankings, January 16

BOYS BASKETBALL

The Times-Union Highlights the top teams across high school boys basketball for teams in Jacksonville and Northeast Florida through Jan. 14 in the 2022-23 FHSAA season.

1. Providence

15-1, Class 3A

Previous: 1.

Last week: Won 73-40 vs. Bolles, won 57-50 vs. Impact Christian.

This week: Monday at Orange Park, Tuesday at Nease, Thursday vs. University Christian, Friday vs. Lake Highland Prep, Saturday vs. St. Petersburg.

Glance: There’s a daunting workload on tap for the Stallions, ranked No. 4 in Florida.

2. Oakleaf

16-1, Class 6A

Previous: 2.

Last week: Won 45-33 at Bartram Trail, won 67-27 at Atlantic Coast, won 67-36 vs. Clay.

This week: Tuesday at Menendez, Saturday at Orange Park.

Glance: Big games for Travis Knox, Aaron Rivers helped fuel the Knights to an 11-game winning streak.

3. NFEI

12-5, Class 2A

Previous: 5 (road).

Last week: Won 86-66 vs. San Jose Prep, won 64-46 vs. Bishop Snyder, lost 77-58 at Gainesville The Rock.

This week: Friday-Saturday at River City Classic.

Glance: Scoring average is up to 23.5 per game for senior Isaac Taveras.

4. Ribault

15-3, Class 4A

Previous: 4.

Last week: Won 85-43 at Ridgeview, won 62-46 vs. First Coast, lost 59-44 vs. Suncoast.

This week: Friday-Saturday at River City Classic.

Glance: Junior guard Caleb Williams tied his season high with 11 assists against Ridgeview.

5 (road). Bishop Kenny

14-3, Class 4A

Previous: Not ranked.

Last week: Won 69-49 vs. Palatka, won 61-35 vs. Atlantic Coast, won 65-50 at Bolles.

This week: Monday vs. Cardinal Newman, Wednesday at Stanton, Friday vs. Episcopal.

Glance: Balanced Crusaders are on fire, winning eight in a row.

5 (road). Ponte Vedra

11-5, Class 6A

Previous: 5 (road).

Last week: Won 75-62 at Creekside, won 69-59 at Palatka, lost 60-55 at Suncoast.

This week: Tuesday at Bartram Trail, Wednesday vs. Potter’s House Christian.

Glance: Ben Ritchie and Sam Ritchie combined for 97 points this week for Sharks.

On the bubble: Columbia (11-7, 5A), Episcopal (12-5, 3A), Impact Christian (11-6, 2A), Jackson (8-8, 4A), Nease (14-4, 6A), Orange Park (13-6, 6A), Paxon (14-3, 4A), Riverside (8-8, 5A), St. Joseph (11-3, 2A)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

The Times-Union Highlights the top teams across high school girls basketball for teams in Jacksonville and Northeast Florida through Jan. 14 in the 2022-23 FHSAA season.

1. Bishop Kenny

19-1, Class 4A.

Previous: 1.

Last week: Won 40-31 vs. Providence Christian (Tenn.), won 51-30 at Daytona Beach Mainland, won 55-40 vs. Bolles.

This week: Thursday vs. Oakleaf, Saturday vs. Sandalwood.

Glance: The defensive lockdown continues for the Crusaders, winners of 16 straight ahead of a game-of-the-year candidate against Oakleaf.

2. Oakleaf

18-1, Class 6A

Previous: 2.

Last week: Won 87-51 vs. Fleming Island, won 60-13 vs. First Coast, won 59-16 vs. Morrow.

This week: Monday vs. Ridgeview, Thursday at Bishop Kenny, Saturday vs. Tallahassee Leon.

Glance: Kaylah Turner is up to 21.6 points per game for the Knights.

3. Nease

13-5, Class 6A

Previous: Not ranked.

Last week: Lost 65-49 vs. Gainesville, won 49-38 vs. Ponte Vedra.

This week: Tuesday at Menendez, Thursday vs. Columbia, Friday vs. Hilliard.

Glance: Freshman center Madi Ray (14 points, 7 rebounds, 5 blocks) starred in the rivalry game against Ponte Vedra, fast emerging as a scoring threat.

4. Jackson

14-3, Class 4A

Previous: 3.

Last week: Did not play.

This week: Tuesday vs. Parker, Saturday vs. Bradford.

Glance: Tigers have spent last week in limbo after the fight against Raines led to Gateway tournament exclusion.

5. Providence

14-4, Class 3A

Previous: 4.

Last week: Lost 50-35 at Ponte Vedra, won 46-34 at Episcopal, won 62-59 at Hawthorne, lost 58-41 at Tallahassee Rickards.

This week: Tuesday vs. Bishop Snyder, Friday at Ridgeview.

Glance: Stallions honored Ella Ortman this week after reaching 1,000 career points.

On the bubble: Bolles (12-7, 4A), Mandarin (9-8, 7A), North Florida Educational (8-7, 2A), Paxon (9-4, 4A), Ponte Vedra (9-8, 6A ), Ribault (12-6, 4A), Ridgeview (14-5, 5A), San Jose Prep (13-6, independent), St. Johns Country Day (10-4, 2A).

BOYS SOCCER

The Times-Union Highlights the top teams across high school boys soccer for teams in Jacksonville and Northeast Florida through Jan. 14 in the 2022-23 FHSAA season.

1. Mandarin

14-0-1, 7A

Previous: 1.

Last week: Won 6-0 vs. Fletcher, won 4-2 vs. Stanton, won 1-1 (4-3, PK’s) vs. Englewood.

This week: Tuesday vs. DeLand, Thursday vs. Paxon.

Glance: Antonio Mancinotti has now scored in three consecutive Gateway Conference finals.

2. Ponte Vedra

9-1-3, 6A

Previous: 2.

Last week: Won 2-1 vs. St. Augustine.

This week: Tuesday at Bartram Trail, Friday at Fletcher.

Glance: Sharks’ coming battle with Bartram Trail could be among St. Johns County’s top games of the season.

3. Bartram Trail

8-2-1, 7A

Previous: 3.

Last week: Won 7-1 vs. St. Augustine, won 6-0 at Nease.

This week: Tuesday vs. Ponte Vedra, Thursday at Tocoi Creek.

Glance: Powerful central midfielder Luke Williams tallied hat tricks in both Bears games this week.

4. Creekside

13-2-1, 7A

Previous: 4.

Last week: Won 2-0 at Duval Charter, won 2-1 vs. Fleming Island.

This week: Wednesday at Fletcher, Thursday at St. Augustine.

Glance: Unbeaten stretch is up to nine games for the Knights.

5. Fleming Island

9-3-2, 6A

Previous: 5.

Last week: Won 4-0 vs. Gainesville Buchholz, lost 2-1 at Creekside.

This week: Monday vs. Daytona Beach Seabreeze, Thursday at Middleburg, Friday vs. First Coast.

Glance: Golden Eagles are likely to enter district tournament as a No. 2 seeds

On the bubble: Bishop Kenny (8-2-3, 4A), Englewood (10-5, 6A), Nease (7-3-3, 6A), Oakleaf (5-3-1, 6A), Wolfson (7 -4-2, 3A), Yulee (12-2, 4A).

GIRLS SOCCER

The Times-Union Highlights the top teams across high school girls soccer for teams in Jacksonville and Northeast Florida through Jan. 14 in the 2022-23 FHSAA season.

1. Bartram Trail

12-0-2, 7A

Previous: 1.

Last week: Won 1-0 vs. Bishop Moore.

This week: Monday at Episcopal, Tuesday vs. Gainesville Buchholz.

Glance: Olivia Bori sets up Macey Millard for the game-winner against a Bishop Moore Squad that’s among Florida’s best.

2. St. John’s Country Day

12-1-1, 2A

Previous: 2.

Last week: Won 6-0 vs. Episcopal, won 5-0 at Bolles.

This week: Tuesday at Ocala Trinity Catholic, Friday at Nease.

Glance: Calli Berrang, Ava Johnson, Sophia Pontieri and Sydney Schmidt all tallied multiple goals in a high-scoring Spartans week.

3. Ponte Vedra

11-3, 6A

Previous: 3.

Last week: Won 5-0 at Bishop Kenny, won 4-0 vs. Fleming Island.

This week: Tuesday vs. Bolles, Thursday at Creekside.

Glance: The Sharks are playing some of their best soccer of the year on the defensive side.

4. Creekside

8-3-0, 7A

Previous: 5.

Last week: Won 3-2 at Fleming Island, won 2-0 vs. Lake Mary.

This week: Thursday vs. Ponte Vedra, Friday at Stanton.

Glance: Junior forward Alana Maki scored in both Knights games this week.

5. Fletcher

10-4-1, 6A

Previous: Not ranked.

Last week: Won 2-0 vs. Sandalwood, won 2-1 vs. Atlantic Coast, won 2-1 vs. Mandarin.

This week: Tuesday vs. Fernandina Beach, Thursday at Fleming Island.

Glance: Goalkeeper Taylor Sweat stood tall once again to lead the Senators’ defense to a third straight Gateway title.

On the bubble: Atlantic Coast (7-4-2, 6A), Beachside (8-3-1, 4A), Clay (10-2, 5A), Fleming Island (6-3-2, 6A), Mandarin ( 9-4-1, 7A), Nease (9-3-2, 6A), University Christian (13-0, 2A).

