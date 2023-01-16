Jacksonville high school basketball & soccer power rankings, January 16

BOYS BASKETBALL

The Times-Union Highlights the top teams across high school boys basketball for teams in Jacksonville and Northeast Florida through Jan. 14 in the 2022-23 FHSAA season.

1. Providence

15-1, Class 3A

Previous: 1.

Last week: Won 73-40 vs. Bolles, won 57-50 vs. Impact Christian.

This week: Monday at Orange Park, Tuesday at Nease, Thursday vs. University Christian, Friday vs. Lake Highland Prep, Saturday vs. St. Petersburg.

Glance: There’s a daunting workload on tap for the Stallions, ranked No. 4 in Florida.

2. Oakleaf

16-1, Class 6A

Previous: 2.

Last week: Won 45-33 at Bartram Trail, won 67-27 at Atlantic Coast, won 67-36 vs. Clay.

This week: Tuesday at Menendez, Saturday at Orange Park.

Glance: Big games for Travis Knox, Aaron Rivers helped fuel the Knights to an 11-game winning streak.

