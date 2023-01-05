Jacksonville boys, Oxford girls top seeds

Jan. 4—WELLBORN — Jacksonville’s boys and Oxford’s girls will carry the top seeds in the coming Calhoun County basketball tournament.

The tournament will play out Jan. 13-20 in Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Stadium. The Championships are Jan. 20 at 6 pm and 8 pm

Seeds were determined during a coaches’ meeting Wednesday at Wellborn High School, the 2022-23 host school for county championships.

Jacksonville’s boys (13-4) were the 2022 runner-up, falling to Oxford 64-62 in the final.

The county tourney is the one bit of unfinished business for the 2021-22 Jacksonville boys, who went on to win area, subregional, Northeast Regional and state titles in Class 4A. The Golden Eagles played the county tournament without then-center Cade Phillips, who missed tourney play with an ankle injury.

Phillips went on to transfer to Link Academy, but most of Jacksonville’s team returns.

As for business left undone in the county tournament, “I know some of the guys feel that way,” first-year Jacksonville Coach Tres Buzan said. “County is fun for bragging rights, and it’s a huge tournament that everybody in the county gets to come out and enjoy.

“Hopefully, we can show our best, and definitely the guys want to pick up where they left off last year and do good things.”

Oxford’s boys, the No. 2 seed at 6-12 because of strength of schedule, won its fourth title in a row and 22nd overall last season and want to keep their historical level going.

“It matters a lot in our locker room, trust me,” Oxford Coach Joel Van Meter said. “I don’t care where else it matters, but it matters a lot in our Locker room. …

“There’s a lot of pride in this and the success that we’ve had, and there’s a lot of respect for the fact that you’ve got to win the game. Seeding means nothing at the end of the day.”

Oxford’s girls (10-8) beat Anniston 64-51 to win the Yellow Jackets’ first county title since in girls’ basketball since 2006. They went on to make their first Final Four appearance and finish as the state 6A runnerup.

A year later, the Yellow Jackets hope to repeat at county.

“There’s a lot more pressure now,” Oxford Coach Melissa Bennett said. “Winning that first time is kind of out there in the blue. Now, oh, look at what you all did last year. There’s all this pressure out there.

“You never know, going into it, what it’s going to be. You’ve got to play well, and playing on the college floor is always a little different.”

The remaining boys’ seeds are No. 2 Oxford (6-12), No. 3 Alexandria (9-6), No. 4 Anniston (10-6), No. 5 Piedmont (10-2), No. 6 White Plains (7-9), No. 7 Faith Christian (12-4), No. 8 Saks (3-4), No. 9 Weaver (6-12), No. 10 Donoho (9-5), No. 11 Jacksonville Christian (11-3), No. 12 Ohatchee (5-9), No. 13 Pleasant Valley (3-6) and No. 14 Wellborn (0-10).

The remaining girls’ seeds are No. 2 Anniston (9-8), No. 3 Ohatchee (14-3), No. 4 Piedmont (9-5), No. 5 Alexandria (7-9), No. 6 Jacksonville (5-10), No. 7 Pleasant Valley (7-3), No. 8 Jacksonville Christian (9-5), No. 9 White Plains (5-5), No. 10 Weaver (2-13), No. 11 Faith Christian (2-9), No. 12 Saks (1-5) and No. 13 Wellborn (0-9).

2023 Calhoun County basketball tournament

Jan. 13-20

Pete Mathews Coliseum

GIRLS

Jan. 13

Well. 6 Jacksonville vs. No. 11 Faith Christian, 4:30 p.m

Jan. 16

Well. 7 Pleasant Valley vs. No. 10 Weaver, 9 am

Well. 8 Jacksonville vs. No. 9 White Plains, noon

Well. 4 Piedmont vs. No. 13 Wellborn, 3 p.m

No.5 Alexandria vs. No. 12 Sachs, 6 pm

Jan. 17

Well. 2 Anniston vs. Pleasant Valley/Weaver, 3 p.m

Well. 1 Oxford vs. JCA/White Plains, 6 p.m

Jan. 18

Well. 3 Ohatchee vs. Jacksonville/Faith Christian, 3 p.m

Piedmont/Wellborn vs. Alexandria/Sax, 6 p.m

Jan. 19

Semifinals, 3 pm and 6 pm

Jan. 20

Championship, 6 p.m

BOYS

Jan. 13

Well. 11 Jacksonville Christian vs. No. 14 Wellborn, 6 p.m

Well. 12 Ohatchee vs. No. 13 Pleasant Valley, 7:30 p.m

Jan. 16

Well. 7 Faith Christian vs. No. 10 Donoho, 10:30 am

Well. 8 Sachs vs. No. 9 Weaver, 1:30 p.m

Well. 6 White Plains vs. JCA/Wellborn, 4:30 p.m

Well. 5 Piedmont vs. Ohatchee/Pleasant Valley, 7:30 p.m

Jan. 17

Well. 1 Jacksonville vs. Saks/Weaver, 7:30 p.m

Well. 2 Oxford vs. Faith/Donoho, 4:30 p.m

Jan. 18

Well. 3 Alexandria vs. White Plains/JCA/Wellborn, 4:30 p.m

Well. 4 Anniston vs. Piedmont/Ohatchee/Pleasant Valley, 7:30 p.m

Jan. 19

Semifinals, 4:30 and 7:30 pm

Jan. 20

Championship, 8 p.m

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.