Jackson VA exceeds goal to permanently house Veterans

The GV (Sonny) Montgomery VA has surpassed the VA Secretary’s Nationwide challenge to permanently house Veterans.

To support, revitalize and streamline VA’s commitment to end Veteran homelessness and ensure at-risk Veterans are protected from the housing crisis, VA established a Nationwide goal to house 38,000 homeless Veterans by Dec. 31, 2022.

In February 2022, as part of the Nationwide challenge, GV (Sonny) Montgomery VA was given the goal of housing 134 Veterans by the end of the year. Eight months later, our continuous efforts have led us to permanently house more than 135 Veterans, surpassing the goal two months before the deadline.

Achieved goal with community partners

“We can’t take full credit for obtaining this goal so quickly,” said Kimberly Moore, Health Care for Homeless Veterans Coordinator and Assistant chief of Social Work Service. “We could not have done this without the continued collaboration between our staff and community partners.”

VA partners with numerous organizations throughout the country to prevent and end Veteran homelessness. These federal, state and local agencies, businesses, housing providers, and faith-based and community nonprofit organizations understand unique Veteran issues and specifics of each locale.

Staff in our homeless Veterans programs conduct weekly meetings with our local Supportive Services for Veterans Families partners, which include Mississippi United to End Homelessness, Catholic Charites Incorporated and Oak Arbor. These productive sessions allow us to collaborate, track progress and develop innovative ideas to help reach our collective goal of ending Veteran homelessness.

“Connect homeless Veteran to us.”

In the US today, homelessness is a serious issue for Veterans and non-Veterans alike.

“If you know a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of homelessness, please help connect them to us,” Moore urged.

Veterans who are homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness are strongly encouraged to contact the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at (877) 4AID-VET (877-424-3838) for assistance. If Veterans do not have access to a phone or the internet, they can visit their closest VA medical center without calling in advance.

Mission to house homeless, at-risk Veterans continues

“While we have exceeded the challenge’s goal for our site, our team will continue to work hard until we completely end Veteran homelessness in our local communities.” Moore said.

The GV (Sonny) Montgomery VA and the Columbus, Greenville, Hattiesburg, Kosciusko, McComb, Meridian, and Natchez VA Clinics are all part of the Jackson VA Health Care System which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

We provide a variety of medical outpatient services to more than 54,000 Veterans.