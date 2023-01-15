Jackson State Women’s basketball Coach Tomekia Reed meets Emmitt Smith

Jackson State Women’s basketball lost its first Southwestern Athletic Conference game of the season to Prairie View 69-65 on Saturday. The Lady Tigers went cold from the field after leading 47-41 going into the fourth quarter. Prairie View went on a 12-2 run before taking a 53-49 lead.

Jackson State (6-8, 3-1 SWAC) and Coach Tomekia Reed will look to get back on track when the Tigers play at Texas Southern on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Lady Jaguars haven’t had the best of seasons (1-15, 1-4 SWAC).

While in Houston, Reed posted on her Instagram page that she bumped into former Dallas Cowboy and Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith at The Galleria. Smith and Reed posed together for a photo.

“I had the pleasure to meet this handsome guy tonight!!! I love how everyone knows of Jackson State because @deionsanders put us on the map. Thank you @deionsanders!! @emmittsmith22 is super amazing! Very nice to meet you!”

Former JSU football Coach Deion Sanders and Smith were teammates together on the Cowboys. Dallas defeated the Steelers 27-17 in Super Bowl XXX.

Jackson State was on a four-game winning streak before losing to Prairie View. JSU has won the SWAC conference title three years in a row and is going for its fourth. A tough non-conference schedule and a 69-63 win over Power Five school Texas Tech on Nov. 15 set up JSU for conference play.

