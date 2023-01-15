Jackson State Women’s basketball Coach Tomekia Reed meets Emmitt Smith

Jackson State Women’s basketball lost its first Southwestern Athletic Conference game of the season to Prairie View 69-65 on Saturday. The Lady Tigers went cold from the field after leading 47-41 going into the fourth quarter. Prairie View went on a 12-2 run before taking a 53-49 lead.

Jackson State (6-8, 3-1 SWAC) and Coach Tomekia Reed will look to get back on track when the Tigers play at Texas Southern on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Lady Jaguars haven’t had the best of seasons (1-15, 1-4 SWAC).

Jackson State Women’s basketball Coach Tomekia Reed meets Emmitt Smith

While in Houston, Reed posted on her Instagram page that she bumped into former Dallas Cowboy and Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith at The Galleria. Smith and Reed posed together for a photo.

“I had the pleasure to meet this handsome guy tonight!!! I love how everyone knows of Jackson State because @deionsanders put us on the map. Thank you @deionsanders!! @emmittsmith22 is super amazing! Very nice to meet you!”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button