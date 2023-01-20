Jackson State Men’s Basketball looks to bounce back at home after a 2-game skid

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Jackson State Men’s Basketball Squad has touched down in the capital city to host a pair of games Saturday and Monday for just the second time all season.

JSU suffered a 2-game losing skid while on their road trip in Texas last week, including a buzzer-beater defeat against Texas-Southern Monday night.

Having now experienced both sides of a buzzer-beater this season – the first when Jackson State guard Coltie Young hit a game-winning 3-point shot against rivals Alcorn State on January 2 – the Tigers and head Coach Mo Williams will have to have a short memory in order to focus on the task at hand: Bethune-Cookman.

“We’re glad to be back home… Losing at the buzzer definitely stings,” Coach Williams said during his opening statement Thursday. “But we gotta put that behind us, and [we] look forward to this Saturday against a good Bethune-Cookman. They have really good guard play and a coach that I respect and know very well. Our focus is geared towards Saturday and Monday.”

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats statistically have the worst 3-point defense in the SWAC, but make up for that at the free throw line and with fast break points, ranking among the top teams in the league in both of the latter categories.

However, Coach Williams says that he won’t change the way his team prepares offensively.

“We don’t really change [our game plan] much. We are who we are, and we want to be the best at it,” Coach Williams said when asked about the Wildcat’s 3-point defense. “Out of our offense, if the defense gives us open threes, we will take it. If they give us the rim, we’ll take it. If we want to play at the post and that’s what they are giving us, then we’ll play out of the post. We’ll play off the elbow, we’ll play off pin-downs… We have a lot of ways we can go with our offense.”

The Tigers rank No. 3 in the conference in 3-pointers attempted a game, averaging 21.6 shots behind the arc each contest.

Jackson State will look to keep their undefeated home record alive against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, January 21, at 3 pm inside the Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center. Two days later, the Tigers will host Florida A&M Monday at 7:30 pm

Saturday night’s contest can be streamed on HBCU GO.

