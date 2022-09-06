Jackson State football’s Shedeur Sanders wins multiple awards for opener

When Shedeur Sanders finished his college playing career, he ought to send Florida A&M Coach Willie Simmons a thank you gift.

Why? FAMU is the team that has started Sanders on his meteoric rise as one of the nation’s best quarterbacks the last two seasons. Sanders was in the zone Sunday, to the point that he connected on his first 17 passes and threw for three touchdowns on the way to leading JSU to a 59-3 win. Sanders ended up going 29-of-33 for 323 yards while throwing five TDs. Sanders hit 12 different receivers.

For his Stellar performance, Sanders was named Southwestern Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week, Stats Perform FedEx Ground FCS National Offensive Player of the Week and the BOXTOROW National Player of the Week.

“Shedeur is a pro,” said father and JSU Coach Deion Sanders on the SWAC media conference call Monday. “I knew he (Shedeur) was going to have a good game when I was sleeping on the plane and I heard him asking our Offensive coordinator, (Brett) Bartolone ‘if there are any coverages that FAMU could throw at us that I am not prepared for?’ When I heard him ask that question, I knew we were ready to carve FAMU up like a Thanksgiving turkey.”

“The game is starting to slow down for me,” Shedeur Sanders said. “I am taking what the defense is giving me. If it is a completion, then that is what I am taking. I am more relaxed this year. Last year, the game was really fast; This is my second year, I’ve got experience.”

Sanders threw a pair of touchdown passes to Emerging 6-foot-4 receiver Shane Hooks and also hit on touchdown passes to Dallas Daniels, Rico Powers and Hayden Hagler.

It was the 10thth career multi-touchdown passing game for Sanders, and the fourth career 300-yard passing game of his 14-game career.

“I have been visualizing it for a minute,” Shedeur Sanders said. “All week, just preparation all week. Just sitting down and talking to Coach Brett (Bartolone).

Jackson State Returns to action against Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis at 6 pm Saturday.