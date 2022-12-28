Jackson State football’s Nyles Gaddy removes name from transfer Portal

New Jackson State football Coach TC Taylor received good news when All-SWAC defensive end Nyles Gaddy took his name out of the transfer portal and said he will return to Jackson State for a third season.

Nyles made the announcement on social media with the help of his father.

