Jackson State football’s Jason Mercier gears up for Tropical Bowl

Jackson State senior defensive lineman Jason Mercier will play in the FBS All-Americans Tropical Bowl at 4 pm Saturday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The game features two teams made up of a black team against the white team. The teams started practice on Tuesday.

Mercier is playing for the white team. He said he did a lot of drills and one-on-ones against tackles in practice from FBS schools including players from Marshall, Houston, Hawaii and Texas Tech.

“I did pretty well,” Mercier said. “I caught a couple of scout’s eyes, and so far this has been a dream come true.”

Mercier is a transfer from Florida International University and had a solid year for the Tigers. For Mercier the difference between FIU and Jackson State was in how he was taught the defensive lineman position. He had to play the three-technique a lot differently than he had at FIU.

“I learned a lot of football from (JSU) defensive coordinator, Dennis Thurman,” Mercier said. “Every time he (Thurman) would put on film from one of my practices or games, I learned something new.”

During the season, he trimmed to 261 pounds, which allowed him to play more effectively. With a strong bench press and the ability to keep offensive linemen off of him because of an 82-inch reach. Mercier said NFL Scouts want to see him put more weight on for that level. He is now training for his NFL Pro Day at Jackson State.

“JSU was a great experience,” Mercier said. “It really opened my eyes. It was about the love of the fans and the whole city. It is just different, especially for your own people to love you like that.”

For Mercier, the one takeaway from this season was to dominate even when adversity hits. One of his favorite memories was the first game of the season when JSU was facing a water crisis and had to relocate. And when the team arrived at an event with Florida A&M, there was a lot of talking on both sides before the game. Former Coach Deion Sanders instilled in the team to have the same hunger to dominate and win against FAMU. JSU annihilated the Rattlers 59-3 in the first game of the season on Sept. 4.

“I grew more as a better man in myself this year, more than a player,” Mercier said. “I grew as a player too. But I grew. I love JSU and my time there.”