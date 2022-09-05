Jackson State football vs Florida A&M video highlights, game score

Watch Highlights of Jackson State football’s 2022 season-opening game vs. Florida A&M on Sunday in Miami.

JSU Coach Deion Sanders may have his most talented Tigers team yet, and QB Shedeur Sanders is in his second year leading the offense.

Jackson State 59, Florida A&M 3 with 8:32 left in fourth quarter — Jackson State punt-block TD

Jackson State 52, Florida A&M 3 with 11:23 left in fourth quarter — Aubrey Miller fumble return TD; JSU is dominating

Jackson State 45, Florida A&M 3 with 2:04 left in third quarter — Shedeur Sanders has five TD passes today

Jackson State 38, Florida A&M 3 with 9:18 left in third quarter — Ke’Vric Wiggins pick-six

Jackson State 31, Florida A&M 3 with 9:44 left in third quarter — Shane Hooks’ second TD catch of the day

HALFTIME: Jackson State 24, FAMU 3

Jackson State 21, Florida A&M 0 with 9:28 left in second quarter — Shedeur Sanders’ third touchdown pass of the day, to South Carolina transfer Rico Powers

Powers outmuscled a FAMU defender in the end zone for the catch and score. JSU is rolling.

Jackson State 14, Florida A&M 0 with 11:27 left in second quarter — Dallas Daniels 8-yard TD pass from Shedeur Sanders

Sanders is 14-of-14 with two touchdowns in the first half.

Travis Hunter’s pass Breakup nearly leads to an INT

Jackson State 7, Florida A&M 0 with 8:06 left in first quarter — Shane Hooks 8-yard TD pass from Shedeur Sanders