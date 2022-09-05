Jackson State football vs Florida A&M video highlights, game score
Watch Highlights of Jackson State football’s 2022 season-opening game vs. Florida A&M on Sunday in Miami.
JSU Coach Deion Sanders may have his most talented Tigers team yet, and QB Shedeur Sanders is in his second year leading the offense.
Take a look at the game highlights.
FINAL SCOREShedeur Sanders, Jackson State football annihilate FAMU in season opener
GAME 1 FOR THE TOP FRESHMANTravis Hunter is ready to take college football by Storm — Deion Sanders is counting on it
Jackson State 59, Florida A&M 3 with 8:32 left in fourth quarter — Jackson State punt-block TD
Jackson State 52, Florida A&M 3 with 11:23 left in fourth quarter — Aubrey Miller fumble return TD; JSU is dominating
Jackson State 45, Florida A&M 3 with 2:04 left in third quarter — Shedeur Sanders has five TD passes today
Jackson State 38, Florida A&M 3 with 9:18 left in third quarter — Ke’Vric Wiggins pick-six
Jackson State 31, Florida A&M 3 with 9:44 left in third quarter — Shane Hooks’ second TD catch of the day
HALFTIME: Jackson State 24, FAMU 3
Jackson State 21, Florida A&M 0 with 9:28 left in second quarter — Shedeur Sanders’ third touchdown pass of the day, to South Carolina transfer Rico Powers
Powers outmuscled a FAMU defender in the end zone for the catch and score. JSU is rolling.
Jackson State 14, Florida A&M 0 with 11:27 left in second quarter — Dallas Daniels 8-yard TD pass from Shedeur Sanders
Sanders is 14-of-14 with two touchdowns in the first half.