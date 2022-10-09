Jackson State football Tops Alabama State 26-12 after a sluggish start

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Jackson State football was threatened by Alabama State and had its worst game in a month. But the Tigers Tigers didn’t succumb to their up-and-down game and pulled away to defeat the Hornets 26-12 at ASU Stadium on Saturday.

Here are our observations from the game between Jackson State (5-0, 3-0 SWAC) Alabama State (3-3, 1-2):

Offense starts slow, but does enough

Jackson State reached Alabama State territory four times in the first half but scored just 10 points

The first three drives went awry: a turnover on downs, a punt and another turnover on downs. The Tigers rebounded on their last two drives with a deep touchdown pass and a field goal in the final seconds.

Sophomore quarterback Shadeur Sanders found Willie Gaines running down the sideline and hit him in stride as he neared the goal line for the Tigers’ first touchdown.

Sanders threw an interception while scrambling on Jackson State’s first second half possession. Sanders operated under pressure for much of the game, and it led to missed opportunities.

They stood tall in the pocket on Gaines’ score, but the Offensive line’s struggles limited Jackson State’s explosive passing offense to mainly short and intermediate throws. Sanders’ second touchdown pass was another long throw, a 25-yard score by Kevin Coleman Jr.

The explosive plays were otherwise few and far between for Jackson State. The Tigers were often in third-and-longs and allowed Alabama State to be aggressive with its rush.

TRAVIS HUNTER:Jackson State football’s Travis Hunter not playing vs. Alabama State

JACKSON STATE:Deion Sanders on his son Shedeur Sanders in Heisman Trophy race: ‘I think we’re in it’

HBCU FOOTBALL:What ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said about Jackson State football Coach Deion Sanders, HBCUs

Defense has another big game

Alabama State quarterback Dematrius Davis threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Kisean Johnson when Jackson State’s coverage broke down without a pass rush. The Hornets missed the extra point but held the same 6-0 lead deep into the second quarter.

But after Johnson’s touchdown, the Tigers didn’t allow the Hornets across the 50-yard line.

The JSU defense entered the game with the No. 1 scoring and total defense in the FCS. It kept Alabama State at bay while the offense figured itself out. Safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig had big plays in coverage, possibly the biggest a pass deflection on a 2-point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter.

It would’ve made Alabama State’s deficit just a field goal, 17-14.

DEION SANDERS:Five reasons why Deion Sanders to Georgia Tech makes sense/ Five reasons why Jackson State will have a hard time keeping Deion Sanders as Coach

TRAVIS HUNTER:Jackson State football star freshman Travis Hunter is getting closer to playing again

HBCU RANKINGS:HBCU football power rankings after Week 5: Jackson State is No. 1, who’s behind the Tigers?

Clutch plays seals the deal

Sanders’ entered Saturday with just over 100 yards rushing on the season, but he used his legs when it mattered most against ASU.

Leading 17-12 in the fourth quarter on a critical drive, Sanders scrambled three times for 26 yards and threw the ball to JD Martin, who went into the end zone untouched because of great ball placement.

Sanders threw another good ball to Gaines right at the first down marker on third-and-14 to chew more clock after Tayari Sherwood intercepted Crawley after Martin’s touchdown. Martin’s touchdown and Sherwood’s interception closed Jackson State’s best two drives of the game.

Jackson State wasn’t close to its Peak performance, but it did Peak in the fourth quarter.

Jerell Rushin is a recruiting Reporter for the Tuscaloosa News and the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @JerellRushin_.