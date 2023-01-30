Jackson State football to have four assistants with NC Central ties

Jackson State football Coach TC Taylor is reaching back to a familiar coaching tree, as he is set to hire Jonathan Bradley.

Bradley will be the fourth Assistant with North Carolina Central ties that Taylor has hired since becoming the Tigers’ Coach in December, joining Torenzo Quinn, Quinn Billerman and Jason Onyebuagu.

Taylor either worked with these coaches or coached them at North Carolina Central while on the staff there from 2014 to 2018. Taylor served as quarterbacks coach when Billerman was the starter for two seasons (2014-15). After graduating, Billerman coached with Taylor for two more seasons.

Bradley, Onyebuagu and Quinn coached with Taylor when the Eagles won MEAC Championships (2014-16). Taylor ascended to Offensive Coordinator and helped the Eagles set a program record for total offense in 2016 with (4,614).

Bradley coached in 2022 at Alcorn State, serving as the defensive line and co-defensive coordinator. It seems likely that Bradley will coach the defensive line and be the defensive coordinator at JSU, a role he is familiar with. Quinn also was on the staff at Alcorn State this past season, coaching safeties and serving as the defensive passing game coordinator. At NC Central, Quinn coached defensive backs while earning a Master’s degree in 2016. Quinn will probably Coach defensive backs and be the defensive passing game Coordinator at JSU.

Bradley has SWAC experience. He served as associate head Coach and defensive line Coach on the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff staff in 2019.

HBCU Premier Sports posted on its Twitter account Sunday a photograph of Bradley with Stanley Cooks, a defensive tackle prospect from Gainesville, Florida.

Bradley played in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2004-06) and the Detroit Lions (2007). He graduated from Arkansas State with a degree in sports management in 2011.

Taylor, who was promoted to head coach when Deion Sanders left to become coach at Colorado, has not announced his staff or their duties. A meet-and-greet event with the Jackson State coaches has been scheduled for 6 pm on Feb. 1 in the Terry L. Woodard Ballroom at the JSU Student Center.