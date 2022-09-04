Jackson State football score vs FAMU in season opener: Live updates

Jackson State opens its season on the road against Florida A&M on Saturday. FAMU played in Week Zero against North Carolina losing 56-24. Both teams have had to overcome adversity to get to the field. FAMU is dealing with compliance and eligibility issues with 26 players declared ineligible for the North Carolina game. Coming into the game against JSU the situation is fluid with players being declared eligible up until game time.

Jackson State has had to deal with a water crisis that has forced the team to find hotels and a place to practice since Tuesday. This game figures to be closer than the experts expect despite the problems. During last season’s game it was a defensive struggle with JSU holding on to a 7-6 win. Shedeur Sanders has grown in confidence since last season and looks to be able to carry the team if need be. FAMU Coach Willie Simmons changed the course of their offense and went with transfer quarterback Jeremy Moussa (a Vanderbilt grad transfer), he looked sharp and adds a different dimension to the FAMU offense. The team hopes to have Isaiah Land back, he was last season’s Buck Buchanan Award winner.

More:Destroying at Jackson State: What YouTube star said about Deion Sanders, Travis Hunter on visit

More:Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter to appear on Sports Illustrated cover | Report

More:Deion Sanders, Jackson State football can play in 3 NFL Stadiums in 2022. Here’s why that matters

This is the debut for JSU’s No.1 Recruit in Travis Hunter. Hunter will play both ways and add depth to an already dangerous receiving corps with returning wide out Malachi Wideman and veteran quarterback Shedeur Sanders throwing the ball.

This game will go a long way in determining who will play in the Celebration Bowl.

Jackson State football vs Florida A&M live score updates