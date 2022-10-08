Jackson State football score vs. Alabama State: Live updates Saturday

Jackson State (4-0, 2-0 SWAC), ranked No. 8 in FCS and No. 1 among HBCU programs, looks to play spoiler on the road at Alabama State (3-2, 1-1) on the Hornets’ Homecoming on Saturday (2 pm CT. , ESPN3).

Jackson State Returns from a bye week after sophomore quarterback Shedeur Sanders completed 40-of-51 passes for 438 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-7 win over Mississippi Valley State. Sanders has 1,394 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and one interception in four games.

Sy’veon Wilkerson leads the Tigers in rushing with 323 yards and three touchdowns. Jackson State averages 47.5 points per game and limits opponents to 9.25 points.

Alabama State last defeated Texas Southern 16-13 on the road in Coach Eddie Robinson Jr.’s first SWAC win to end a two-game losing streak. The Hornets rushed for 225 yards, and Brandon Gaddy’s forced fumble led to the game-winning touchdown from Ja’won Howell in the fourth quarter.

Excluding a 45-7 loss to UCLA, Alabama State is allowing just 15.8 points per game.

Jackson State vs. Alabama State: Game time, TV info

Jackson State vs. Alabama State live score updates