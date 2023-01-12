Jackson State football player Kevin Coleman Jr. enters the transfer Portal and not going to Colorado-Louisville

Former Jackson State football Coach Deion Sanders is not taking his luggage from JSU to Colorado with him. Four-star Recruit wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr., decided one year with Sanders was enough. Coleman announced on Twitter that he was taking his talents to Louisville next season.

Coleman was last seen in the de facto Black national Championship game catching an 85-yard touchdown pass from JSU quarterback Shedeur Sanders to give them a 14-10 lead with 10:41 to play in the second quarter against North Carolina Central.

Coleman was the Tigers’ third-leading receiver this season with 32 catches and 475 yards with three touchdowns. He played in all 13 games averaging 14.84 yards a catch and was the team’s deep threat. Coleman’s best game of the season was his last, coming against NC Central — he caught a game-high seven passes for 137 yards and a TD.

KV’VRIC WIGGINS JR RETURNS TO JSUJackson State football’s Ke’Vric Wiggins Jr. removes name from transfer Portal

He was also used as a kick returner, with his best game coming in the Championship game against NC Central when he had six kickoff returns for 125 yards. On one return, Coleman broke loose for a 38-yarder before being pushed out of bounds to set up a JSU touchdown late in the third quarter.

TC TAYLOR NAMED JSU COACHJackson State football announces TC Taylor as Deion Sanders’ successor

Coleman will have three years of eligibility remaining for the Cardinals.

COLEMAN JR. ENTER TRANSFER PORTALWide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. of Jackson State football enters transfer Portal

Jackson State has lost seven players in the transfer portal, along with Coach Sanders. First-year Coach TC Taylor has a recruiting class of 14 signed players during the early signing period.

Jackson State went undefeated during the regular season and won the SWAC title 43-24 over Southern on Dec. 3.

JSU would lose to NC Central 41-34 in overtime, to finish the season 12-1.