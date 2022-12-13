Jackson State football names TC Taylor as Deion Sanders’ successor

Jackson State Athletic director Ashley Robinson only had to look down the hall to find his next football coach. On Tuesday, they named wide receivers Coach TC Taylor, to be Deion Sanders’ successor.

Sanders, the Tigers’ Coach for the past two seasons, announced Dec. 3 he had accepted an offer to become the Coach at Colorado.

“It means everything to be named head coach,” Taylor said. “It means coming up as a kid being a fan in that (Veterans Memorial) stadium. It has been a dream of mine to be a Coach here. But to be a head coach with some of the names that have been through here, WC Gorden, James Carson and Coach Prime (Sanders). Those are big shoes to fill, but I am excited.”

Taylor checks an important box for Robinson — he is an offensive-minded coach. He was an Offensive Coordinator for two seasons and coached wide receivers this season under Sanders.

“I am excited to announce TC Taylor as our next head coach,” Robinson said. “TC’s passion and love for Jackson State University is unquestioned. His fervent desire and hunger to lead his alma mater as head coach is unparalleled. His standard of excellence as a player as a JSU Tiger and his career trajectory as an Assistant Coach has prepared him for this opportunity.”

After announcing he was leaving, Sanders advocated for Taylor to become the head coach.

“My recommendation goes to TC,” Sanders said. “They know how I feel about TC, I want TC, and several of the staff members here to be retained. I would not be here if it were not for this man.”

Taylor, a McComb native, played quarterback and wide receiver at JSU from 1998-2001.

In 19 games as a receiver, he caught 188 passes for 1,793 yards, setting the single-season school record with 84 receptions for 1,234 yards and 11 TDs as a senior. During his breakout season, he was named NCAA Division 1-AA third-team All-American while earning first-team Black College All-American honors. He was the runner-up for the 2001 Conerly Trophy, presented to Mississippi’s top college football player, behind Ole Miss quarterback Eli Manning.

Taylor coached at Coahoma Community College in Clarksdale from 2005-11, starting as quarterbacks and wide receivers coach and spending the final six seasons as offensive coordinator.

Taylor served as wide receivers Coach and recruiting Coordinator at Texas Southern in 2012 and 2013. He then spent five seasons (2014-18) as quarterbacks Coach and Offensive Coordinator at NC Central. Under his tutelage, he coached 28 All-MEAC players and five All-Americans. Taylor helped guide the Eagles to three MEAC Championships (2014, 2015, 2016) and in 2016 went undefeated in conference play and qualified for the Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl.

Taylor returned to Jackson State in 2019 on John Hendrick’s staff.

“Coach Taylor’s experience working with our student-athletes, along with his Dedication to support and enhance his alma mater, is exactly what Jackson State University needs to continue to elevate the Athletic prowess of our football program,” said JSU President Thomas K. Hudson , JD “I look forward to working with him as he continues to build on tradition and blaze new trails.”

In a bit of irony, Jackson State (12-0) will face the team he used to coach in NC Central (9-2) in the Celebration Bowl on Saturday (11 am, ABC).