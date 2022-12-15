Jackson State football, Deion Sanders wins three HBCU postseason honors

Jackson State football earned three national honors on the BOXTOROW HBCU All-American Team and Superlative Awards, which were released this week.

Deion Sanders was named Coach of the year, along with Offensive and defensive player of the year Awards for Shedeur Sanders and Aubrey Miller Jr.

Deion Sanders was selected as the SWAC Coach of the Year in consecutive seasons and helped lead the Tigers to their first 12-0 season in program history. Jackson State had the SWAC’s top scoring defense and held 10 teams to 14 points or less.

Sanders led JSU to a 23-2 record with consecutive undefeated seasons in SWAC conference play before taking the head coaching position at Colorado after the season.

Shedeur Sanders set single-season program records for touchdown passes (36) and completions (314), along with 3,409 yards and five rushing TDs. The sophomore set a career high with 438 passing yards against Mississippi Valley State and a career-high five TDs passes Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman.

Miller finished with 103 tackles, two sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, five pass breakups and a TD. The senior is a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award for the top FCS defensive player.

In addition, three other Jackson State players were honored on the site’s All-America team. Offensive lineman Tyler Brown, defensive lineman Nyles Gaddy and cornerback Cam’Ron Simon-Craig, all sophomores, made the first team. Running back Sy’Veon Wilkerson and wide receiver Dallas Daniels were Honorable mention.

Jackson State looks to finish off its undefeated season against North Carolina Central (9-2, 4-1 MEAC) in the Celebration Bowl (11 am, ABC) on Saturday.