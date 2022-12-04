Jackson State football DB leaves SWAC Championship

Jackson State football cornerback Travis Hunter is done playing in the fourth quarter of the Southwest Athletic Conference Championship game vs. Southern on Saturday.

Before Jackson State defeated Southern 43-24, Hunter was shown dressed in sweats on the sideline at the start of the fourth quarter. The broadcast cited that Hunter was sidelined due to flu symptoms.

Through three games with the Tigers this season, the star freshman cornerback recorded eight total tackles with two interceptions and a touchdown. He made his first start during the Tigers’ 59-3 win over Florida A&M, then missed five games with injuries. He was the No. 1 Recruit for the 2022 class, and helped the Tigers finish the regular season at 11-0 with a pick-six against Alcorn State.

With JSU Coach Deion Sanders accepting the head coaching position with the Colorado Buffaloes, he’s already building his staff and beginning the player recruitment process. It’s possible that the move may bring some former JSU players to Boulder as well.