Jackson State football DB leaves SWAC Championship

Jackson State football cornerback Travis Hunter is done playing in the fourth quarter of the Southwest Athletic Conference Championship game vs. Southern on Saturday.

Before Jackson State defeated Southern 43-24, Hunter was shown dressed in sweats on the sideline at the start of the fourth quarter. The broadcast cited that Hunter was sidelined due to flu symptoms.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button