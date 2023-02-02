Jackson State football celebrated its signing day class, transfers

It had fireworks, sizzle and the Sonic Boom to kick things off on National Signing Day.

Deion Sanders may not be at Jackson State anymore, but boy, did the former football Coach teach them well. What Jackson State learned from Sanders was marketing and big business and that was never more evident as it kicked off the TC Taylor era. The theme Wednesday night was Guard Thee Yard and Protect Thee Block. In doing so, JSU introduced new additions to the team.

Ten players joined the group of 24 players who were part of the early signing period. As of Wednesday evening, the Tigers’ class was ranked 125th in the 247Sports Composite.

The first new addition announced was defensive back Nireek Sharpe out of Stockbridge, Georgia.

Sharpe is a three-star recruit and listed at 6-foot-2, 175 pounds. The 247Sports Composite rated him as the No. 127 defensive back.

Where Jackson State loaded up was from the transfer portal, although the players don’t count towards the signing class.

Phillip Webb is a 6-3 linebacker from LSU and can play inside or outside. JSU recently lost All-American linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. On the Offensive line, they added Cameron Jones, a 6-8, 290-pounder from Minnesota and Maximus Gibbs, a 6-7, 390-pounder from South Carolina.

JACKSON STATE SCHEDULE RELEASEDJackson State football 2023 schedule released, including opener vs. South Carolina State

JSU BEATS OUT POWER FIVE FOR SHARPEJackson State football beats out Power 5 for cornerback Nireek Sharpe

Taylor said the quarterback room was left bare after graduation and the exit of Shedeur Sanders, who left to play for his dad at Colorado. Competing for the quarterback job in the spring will be three players: Zy McDonald (5-10, 185), a transfer from Louisiana; Jason Brown (6-2, 205), a transfer from Virginia Tech; and Phillip Short (6-2, 215) from Holmes Community College and a former standout at Madison-Ridgeland Academy.

The gem of the transfer Portal has to be former Oregon running back Seven McGee. Joining McGee in the backfield will be Irv Mulligan from Wofford. Look for them to be a compliment to the hard running Sy’veon Wilkerson.

Jackson State has begun workouts and will have the culmination of the spring game on April 15.