Jackson State CB Travis Hunter is No. 1 prospect in 2023 Rankings

Jackson State star Travis Hunter is the top prospect in 247Sports’ 2023 Transfer Portal Player Rankings

Hunter announced his decision to enter the transfer Portal on Sunday, a day after Jackson State’s overtime loss to North Carolina Central in the Celebration Bowl.

“What’s next for me, first I want to thank Jackson, Mississippi for going out and showing your boy support and always sticking with me, no matter what happened or what I did and every body just respect my decision — yes, I have entered the transfer portal,” Hunter said during a YouTube video.

If you happened to catch a glimpse of Hunter’s Abbreviated true freshman season, then it would make sense that we graded him as a 99 overall and named him the portal’s No. 1 prospect.

Although he missed five games this season due to an ankle injury, Hunter made an immediate impact on the Tigers when he returned. Defensively, they created an island for JSU that opposing offenses rarely tested. Yet when challenged, Hunter rose to the occasion with 8 pass defenses, 19 total tackles (15 solo), 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions and 1 defensive TD.

There’s no question that Hunter would be a top prospect even if his impact was limited to defense. However, Hunter’s athleticism and football IQ afforded JSU the ability to play him on the Offensive side of the ball as well. As a wide receiver, Hunter caught 14 passes on 19 targets this season, resulting in 4 TDs. This includes a game against Alcorn State where he caught a TD pass and scored on a pick 6 as well as Hunter’s game-tying TD catch with time expiring in last week’s Bowl game.

Hunter’s eye-popping stats in a relatively small sample size speaks to why 247Sports is so high on him. His sheer athleticism can swing games, meaning he has a tremendous upside as he grows into his role.

“Hunter was the top player in the country coming out of high school and is the top player in the transfer Portal and it’s easy to see why. He’s probably the most athletically gifted player in college football. Prodigiously Talented in terms of his movement and playmaking instincts,” 247Sports’ Clint Brewster explains. “He’s extremely long limbed and can be a Top-10 pick as a shutdown cornerback but he’s also got that special ability to go both ways and play wide receiver. The crazy thing is that he’s still so raw and his body is still developing. Not to mention he’s being coached by one of the best cornerbacks to ever play the game.”

While it’s believed that Hunter will follow his Coach Deion Sanders to Colorado, don’t be surprised if things take a turn. Now that the game-changing athlete has effectively re-opened his recruitment, almost every team in the country will be making a run at the portal’s top prospect.