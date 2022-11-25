Jackson State at Indiana game day Essentials – The Daily Hoosier

Game Day Essentials:

Jackson State (0-4) at No. 11 Indiana (5-0)

Tip Time: 12:30 pm Eastern

12:30 pm Eastern Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana Television: BTN (Connor Onion, Brian Butch)

BTN (Connor Onion, Brian Butch) Stream: Fox Sports

Fox Sports IU Radio Network: IU Radio Network

IU Radio Network Point Spread: Indiana is a 27.5-point favorite

Indiana is a 27.5-point favorite KenPom Projected Score: Well. 10 Indiana 86 No. 303 Jackson State 58

Well. 10 Indiana 86 No. 303 Jackson State 58 Series: Indiana leads 1-0. IU won last meeting 70-35 on Nov. 23, 2021

Indiana injuries

IU held three players out of their game against Little Rock on Wednesday due to injuries. Trayce Jackson-Davis (back) and Trey Galloway (knee) did not play for what the program described as precautionary reasons. Anthony Leal has an ankle injury.

Jackson State is Indiana’s final game before the Hoosiers host No. 1 North Carolina is Wednesday. IU forward Race Thompson said Jackson-Davis could have played on Wednesday if necessary.

“I think if Trayce needed to go today, he could have gone,” Thompson said after the Little Rock game. “I think it was more precautionary for him.”

Jackson State’s Mo Williams:

Mo Williams is in his first season as head men’s basketball coach at Jackson State.

Prior to Jackson State, Williams was the head men’s basketball coach at Alabama State. They had a 13-35 record in two seasons. He was also an Assistant at Cal State Northridge from 2018-2020.

Williams played in the NBA from 2003-2017 for seven different franchises and had career averages of 13.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg and 4.9 apg. He was a 2009 All-Star selection and won the 2016 NBA Championship as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jackson State’s results and roster:

The Tigers faced Michigan on the road Wednesday, where they fell short by a final score of 78-68.

They also lost to Abilene Christian, Tulsa and IU’s Wednesday opponent, Little Rock (94-91).

A year ago:

Indiana defeated Jackson State by a final score of 70-35 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Nov. 23, 2021.

The Hoosiers were led in the game by Xavier Johnson with 14 points and 7 rebounds. Miller Kopp added 12 points and 5 rebounds. Trayce Jackson-Davis rounded out the double-digit scoring with 11, and Jordan Geronimo had a team high 8 rebounds.

Jackson State shot just 12-of-58 for the game, good for just 20.7 percent. The Tigers were just 3-of-19 from three and had just 7 assists against 11 turnovers. JSU went more than six minutes during a first half stretch without a field goal and they didn’t score until 4:34 into the second half.

Jackson State’s 2022-23 KenPom Highlights:

Tempo – No. 46 (Possession length: Offense – No. 82, Defense – No. 38)

Offensive Efficiency – No. 328

Jackson State’s effective FG percentage of 47.1 percent is No. 258 nationally and consists of the No. 281 percentage from three (29.5) and No. 196 percent from two (48.6). 14.7 percent of their shots have been blocked, one of the highest rates in the country (No. 345).

JSU isn’t getting to the foul line. Their free throw attempts are just 21.3 of their field goal attempts (No. 339).

The Tigers rank No. 98 with a 32.6 percent Offensive rebounding percentage.

Defensive Efficiency – No. 254

Teams have been shooting the ball at an effective field goal rate of 55.8 percent against the Tigers (No. 318). 3-pointers have been particularly challenging, with teams making 39.2 percent, No. 318.

When there is a missed shot, the Tigers are pretty good at finishing defensive possessions with a rebound, only allowing a 23.1 percent Offensive rebounding percentage (No. 53).

JSU has an 11.2 percent steal rate, good for No. 86.

The Tigers have one of the worst defensive block rates (4.6 percent, No. 333).

