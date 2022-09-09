Jackson Scores in Loss For Women’s Soccer

Next Game: at Murray State University 9/11/2022 | 1:00 PM Sept. 11 (Sun) / 1:00 PM at Murray State University History

The Lindenwood Women’s soccer team (3-3-1, 0-0-0 OVC) dropped a road matchup at Illinois State (1-6-0, 0-0-0 MVC) by a score of 5-1.

GAME OVERVIEW

Both teams pushed forward early in the game as Lily Suter had a great scoring chance for Lindenwood in the 10th minute, but her right-footed shot went wide. Five minutes later, Illinois State got on the board, taking an early 1-0 lead. The Redbirds would double their lead in the 21st minute after chipping one past Sam Blazek . The Lions pulled within one in the 34th minute when Rachel Jackson found the back of the net for the third time this year. 2-1 would be the score heading into halftime.

Illinois State came out firing in the second half, scoring three times in the opening 15 minutes of play. Lindenwood was unable to find any Offensive rhythm during the second 45 minutes and were unable to close the margin, falling 5-1.

GAME LEADERS

Jackson (one goal)

Jacqueline Baetz (two shots, one SOG)

QUOTABLE

“It wasn’t our night in all areas as we were just off” said head Coach Dave Musso . “We struggled defensively 1v1s and on the ball trying to generate offense. We will learn, grow, and move forward.”

UP NEXT

Lindenwood travels to Murray, Ky. for a 1:00 pm kickoff with Murray State on Sunday.