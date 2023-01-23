Jackson School of the Arts names new executive director

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) – The Jackson School of the Arts (JSA) Board of Directors announced Cherie Good as the new executive director beginning Monday, Jan. 23

“Cherie’s experience with non-profit boards, leadership skills, business acumen & contagious passion for Jackson, the arts and the kids make her a perfect fit for the role of executive director,” said Sarah Ermatinger, Board chair. “We are confident that under her leadership, the organization’s continued growth, success and impact in achieving its mission will continue to flourish.”

Good is a Lifelong Resident of Jackson and has been a long-time supporter of Jackson School of the Arts. Her experience in the Jackson community through volunteer work combined with her extensive business background will help to support the continued growth of Jackson School of the Arts.

“It is my focus to Champion the same energy to ensure that we keep the momentum going! I want to keep our attention around the amazing core mission of the organization – to provide equal access to the arts regardless of financial means.” Good said.

A committee comprised of Board Members and a Community Representative conducted a search after Carolyn Moser announced her intention to step down as executive director in November. In 2019, Moser came on board as a contract employee assisting with finances and accounting for JSA.

In just two and a half years, Moser served as our interim director and then moved into the executive director role leading the organization through significant changes, COVID, a Capital Campaign and moving into a new facility.

Moser will continue with JSA as a contract employee resuming her original role providing financial and accounting services.

