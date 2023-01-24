JACKSON, Mich. — The Jackson School of the Arts has a new executive director. Cherie Good is taking over for the departing Carolyn Moser.

Good is a Lifelong Resident of Jackson and has been a long-time supporter of the Jackson School of the Arts.

“Her experience in the Jackson community through volunteer work combined with her extensive business background will help support the continued growth of Jackson School of the Arts,” board chair Sarah Ermatinger said.

In 2019, Moser came on board as a contract employee assisting with finances and accounting. Moser then served as interim director and moved in to the executive director role leading the organization through COVID, and a capital campaign to move into a new facility, officials said.

“It is my focus to Champion the same energy to ensure that we keep the momentum going. I want to keep our attention around the amazing core mission of the organization, which is to provide equal access to the arts regardless of financial means,” Good said.

