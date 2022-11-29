Jackson, Ponte Vedra move in to early season rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball rankings will be published each Tuesday during the regular season. Records are through Nov. 28.

Super 6 girls basketball rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Bishop Kenny (4-1, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Episcopal, Vero Beach.

Glance: The Crusaders went 1-1 since our last Super 6, a romp over Ridgeview (53-28) and a 40-35 loss to reigning Class 3A state champ Fort Lauderdale Westminster Academy. Sophia Rueppell (10.2 ppg), Clare Coyle (9.8 ppg, 7.2 rpg), Riley Talbert (9 ppg) and Sydney Roundtree (7.2 ppg) continue to pace Kenny. As mentioned last week and warrants mentioning again, this Crusaders Squad is far different than ones of the recent past. While those Kenny teams had good depth, it also had stars in Jasmine Roberts and Maddie Millar. This unit lacks a 20-a-night player but it is rooted in fundamentals, the Hallmark of a Will Mayer-coached unit.

2. (2) Orange Park (2-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Camden County, Ponte Vedra.

Glance: No games since our first Super 6 for the Raiders. They stay put at No. 2. Wing Eris Lester (23 ppg, 16 rpg) is a Monster and will be in the conversation as the area’s top player all season long. She’s a junior, so the area will get two more seasons to watch Lester develop. There’s a very good chance the area will have back-to-back five-star players (Taliah Scott this season and Lester next) by the time Lester graduates, which would be unheard of in the modern era of recruiting. The only comp to that would be Ribault stars Shante Williams and Erica White earning back-to-back McDonald’s All-American honors in 2003-04. There’s a big Showdown on Tuesday night against No. 3 Providence.

3. (3) Providence (3-0, Class 3A)

Notable win: Bartram Trail, Trinity Catholic.

Glance: Very nice start for Coach Gigi Bistrow’s squad, including a 49-47 win over Trinity Catholic since our last check in. The Celtics were a 21-5 team a year ago. Ella Ortman (21.5 ppg) and Janai Jordan (14 ppg) are Providence’s big two. The Stallions’ early season schedule gets a big opponent on Tuesday with a visit to No. 2 Orange Park.

4. (5) Oakleaf (4-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Mainland

Glance: Solid week of work since our last check in with wins over Daytona Beach Mainland (43-42), Westside (79-18) and Creekside (76-60). There’s a spotty loss (68-57 to a 1-4 Valor Christian, Ga.) but the Knights have handled opponents they should have outside of that. We’ll see how good the Knights are next week with games against San Jose Prep and Orange Park. Fantasy James and Kaylah Turner are lighting teams up, combining to average 40 ppg.

5. (NR) Jackson (4-2, Class 4A)

Notable wins: NC GBB Academy.

Glance: This is a reason why rankings during the first month of the season are so tough. I moved the Tigers this week over Bolles and St. Johns Country Day. Both of Jackson’s losses are to unbeaten teams (58-53 to Holy Trinity Episcopal and 56-43 to Winston-Salem Christian). Bolles lost to Winston-Salem by 31, although he did have a win over Orange Park. The Tigers are coming off a 16-11 season and will challenge for a conference title. The Tigers have a quality win over NC GBB Academy (51-48) and Gateway blowouts of Riverside, White and Parker.

6. (NR) Ponte Vedra (3-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: From Valdo.

Glance: As mentioned above, early season rankings are always a challenge to get right because of ebbs and flows in the schedule around Thanksgiving and plenty of out-of-area matchups. The Sharks have played very well, with the Lone blemish a 49-46 loss to No. 2 Orange Park. There’s a quality win over Valdosta (49-36), a team that edged previously ranked St. Johns Country Day (59-57). Morgan Gavazzi (19 ppg), Kennedy Rosendahl (13.8 ppg) and Maya Richards (9.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg), all juniors, have been sharp for Ponte Vedra, a 19-8 team last season.

Dropped out

Bolles (4-2, Class 4A); St. Johns Country Day (1-2, Class 2A).

On the Bubble

Bolles (4-2, Class 4A); Columbia (3-3, Class 5A); Episcopal (2-2, Class 3A); First Coast (4-1, Class 6A); Fleming Island (3-1, Class 6A); Keystone Heights (3-1, Class 4A); Nease (2-0, Class 6A); Paxon (4-1, Class 4A); Raines (3-2, Class 4A); Ribault (0-2, Class 4A); Ridgeview (3-1, Class 5A); San Jose Prep (3-1, independent); St. Augustine (6-1, Class 5A); St. Johns Country Day (1-2, Class 2A); University Christian (3-1, Class 2A).