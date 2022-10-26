Jackson named back-to-back MVP at Seymour girls golf banquet

Lainey Jackson had an outstanding golf career at Seymour High School.

That is the word from head coach Jim Hoffman, and her statistics back it up.

She played the No. 3 position for the Owls her freshman season before taking over the top spot the past three seasons.

This fall, she became what Hoffman believes to be the first back-to-back sectional champion when she repeated at Otis Park in Bedford.

She also was all-Hoosier Hills Conference and recently repeated as most valuable player when Jackson and her teammates were honored during a program at Shadowood Golf Course.

Hoffman said, “From where she started her freshman year to now is amazing. Her goal was to play college golf, and she is going to. She put the time in, and you can do anything you want to as long as you put your mind to it.”

Jackson is going to play golf at Indiana University East in Richmond.

Liza Stuckwisch received the sportsmanship (mental attitude) award, and Emily Windley was named most improved.

Hoffman said the sportsmanship award is based on “how they carry themselves and just their overall demeanor.”

Hoffman said Stuckwisch, who averaged 104 for the tournaments, had some good rounds.

Windley, a sophomore, averaged 114, and had a low score of 99.

“She cut 13 strokes off her average from a year ago. That’s pretty good,” Hoffman said.

Jackson and Stuckwisch were named academic all-state. Hoffman said they were two of 17 girls across the state who were named academic all-state.

“Their average GPA was 4.66, all 17 of them, and their average SAT was 1,335,” Hoffman said. “When they said Liza’s GPA was 5.1, another girl looked over at her and asked, ‘How is that possible?’ What an Honor for these two.”

Both were four-time regional qualifiers, and Hoffman presented them with golf cup trophies.

Hoffman said, “It was a fun this year, short and sweet. We lost two Seniors that were dearly loved. The girls did an outstanding job. When we got to tournaments, other teams always want to play with Seymour.”

Windley and Katie Cottrill received two-year varsity awards. Cottrill averaged 104 and had a low score of 96.

Hoffman said, “I hope you other five, next year as soon as it gets warm, you’re out there playing golf. Let’s put our minds to it and have fun. Our goal in tournaments is to always shoot below 400. We had our best score at the sectional, a 385. That was great.”

Hoffman said he and Brian Tidd spent their seventh year together coaching the girls golf team.