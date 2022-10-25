Jackson, GlenOak Green advance to Finals
GIRLS SOCCER
Jackson 4, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 0
Cleveland 1 Division I district semifinal
Goals: Niemi (J), Wood (J), Karageorge (J), Adams (J). Assists: Argento (J) 2, Karageorge (J), Adams (J), Buckler (J). Clay: Martin-Kosler (NDCL) 13, Rozmajzl (J) 1. Shots on goal: Jackson 17-1. Corner kicks: Jackson 3-1. Halftime: Jackson 4-0. Records: Jackson 10-4-4; Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 9-7-1.
Green 2, Howland 1
Cleveland 3, Division I district semifinal
Goals: Duskey (G), Rutherford (G) G. Villwock (H). Assists: Lipscomb (G) 2. Clay: Fairchild (H) 8, Sitko (G) 1. Shots on goal: Green 10-2. Corner kicks: Green 5-3. Halftime: Green 1-0.
West Branch 4, Alliance 0
Akron 2 Division II district semifinal
Goals: Lins (WB), Gregory (WB), Thomas (WB), Dennison (WB). Assists: Dennison (WB). Clay: Sanders (WB) 1. Records: West Branch 14-0-3, Alliance 12-7-0.
TOURNAMENT SCORES
MONDAY
GIRLS SOCCER
Division I
Cleveland 1
Cleveland 2
GlenOak 3, Lake 2 (SO)
Cleveland 3
Division II
Akron 1
Kenston 6, Marlington 0
Akron 2
Akron 3
Manchester 5, Waynedale 0
TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
TUESDAY
BOYS SOCCER
Division III
Niles 1
Tusky Valley at Warren JFK, 4:30
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Hudson Division I district
At Hudson High School
Jackson vs. Mentor, 6
Mentor Division I district
At Mentor High School
GlenOak vs. Hoover, 6
Solon Division I district
At Solon High School
Chardon vs. Green, 6
Columbiana Division IV district
At Columbiana High School
Lake Center Christian vs. Central Catholic, 7:30
Lisbon Division IV district
At David Anderson High School
McDonald vs. Dalton, 7:30
WEDNESDAY
BOYS SOCCER
Division I
Cleveland 1 district
Eastlake North at Hoover, 6
Louisville at Jackson, 6
Cleveland 3 district
Green at University School, 4:30
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Jefferson Division II district
At Jefferson Area High School
Ashtabula Edgewood vs. Marlington, 7:30
Streetsboro Division II district
At Streetsboro High School
Jefferson Area vs. West Branch, 7:30
Smithville Division III district
At Smithville High School
Tuslaw at Smithville, 6
East 2 Division III district
At Strasburg High School
Hiland v Malvern, 6