Jackson, GlenOak Green advance to Finals

GIRLS SOCCER

Jackson 4, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 0

Cleveland 1 Division I district semifinal

Goals: Niemi (J), Wood (J), Karageorge (J), Adams (J). Assists: Argento (J) 2, Karageorge (J), Adams (J), Buckler (J). Clay: Martin-Kosler (NDCL) 13, Rozmajzl (J) 1. Shots on goal: Jackson 17-1. Corner kicks: Jackson 3-1. Halftime: Jackson 4-0. Records: Jackson 10-4-4; Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 9-7-1.

Green 2, Howland 1

Cleveland 3, Division I district semifinal

Goals: Duskey (G), Rutherford (G) G. Villwock (H). Assists: Lipscomb (G) 2. Clay: Fairchild (H) 8, Sitko (G) 1. Shots on goal: Green 10-2. Corner kicks: Green 5-3. Halftime: Green 1-0.

West Branch 4, Alliance 0

Akron 2 Division II district semifinal

Goals: Lins (WB), Gregory (WB), Thomas (WB), Dennison (WB). Assists: Dennison (WB). Clay: Sanders (WB) 1. Records: West Branch 14-0-3, Alliance 12-7-0.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

TUESDAY

BOYS SOCCER

Division III

Niles 1

Tusky Valley at Warren JFK, 4:30

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Hudson Division I district

At Hudson High School

Jackson vs. Mentor, 6

Mentor Division I district

At Mentor High School

GlenOak vs. Hoover, 6

Solon Division I district

At Solon High School

Chardon vs. Green, 6

Columbiana Division IV district

At Columbiana High School

Lake Center Christian vs. Central Catholic, 7:30

Lisbon Division IV district

At David Anderson High School

McDonald vs. Dalton, 7:30

WEDNESDAY

BOYS SOCCER

Division I

Cleveland 1 district

Eastlake North at Hoover, 6

Louisville at Jackson, 6

Cleveland 3 district

Green at University School, 4:30

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Jefferson Division II district

At Jefferson Area High School

Ashtabula Edgewood vs. Marlington, 7:30

Streetsboro Division II district

At Streetsboro High School

Jefferson Area vs. West Branch, 7:30

Smithville Division III district

At Smithville High School

Tuslaw at Smithville, 6

East 2 Division III district

At Strasburg High School

Hiland v Malvern, 6

