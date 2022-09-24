Jackson Childs, Asher Dannenbring pace Kernel boys golf at ESD meet – Mitchell Republic

PIERRE, SD — The Mitchell High School boys golf team shot a season-best team score and had a pair of all-conference finishers at the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships on Saturday.

Mitchell finished in fourth place as a team and shot 305 at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre.

Jackson Childs shot his best round of the season with a 1-over-par 73, good for seventh place in the conference field. His round included a birdie at No. 1 and only two bogies at No. 12 and No. 15, with consistent play carrying the day to earn all-ESD honors.

Asher Dannenbring also had a season-best score with a 75, finishing in a tie for 15th place and claiming all-ESD recognition. Dannenbring had four birdies in his round.

Lincoln Bates had a round of 77, finishing in a tie for 19th place. Noah Larson shot 80, finishing in 28th place, Jager Juracek had an 81, tying for 32nd place and Marshall Widstrom finished with a round of 83, claiming 36th place. Juracek and Widstrom’s scores were also season-bests for the Kernels.

Watertown won the team competition, shooting 1-under-par as a team with a score of 287, edging Harrisburg with 288 and Pierre at 289. Mitchell’s 305 for fourth place was one point ahead of fifth-place Brandon Valley at 306.

The Arrows’ Jake Olson continued his strong season with a 7-under-par 65, outdueling Harrisburg’s Parker Schultz, who finished with a 66. Olson had a bogey-free round, finishing with five birdies and an eagle at No. 11.

Mitchell will have his final regular-season meet of the year on Thursday, Sept. 29 at Brookings Country Club, competing in a triangular with the host Bobcats and Sioux Falls Washington. Play will begin at 11 am