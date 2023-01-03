Jackson Blake scores first World Juniors goal as USA marches to semifinals – Grand Forks Herald

MONCTON, NB — There was a big reward for whichever team won Group B at the World Junior Championship.

That reward was a quarterfinal matchup against the worst of the final eight squads.

The US won Group B on Saturday, then made the most of their advantageous quarterfinal draw by crushing an overmatched Germany team 11-1 on Monday in Moncton, New Brunswick.

UND freshman forward Jackson Blake scored his first World Junior Championship goal in the second period to make it 4-0 USA.

On the play, he received a pass from linemate Chaz Lucius while he was alone on German goaltender Nikita Quapp. Blake made a deke, moved it to his forehand and slipped the puck in between Quapp’s outstretched leg and the post.

Blake now has points in four of the USA’s five games at the under-20 tournament.

With the win, the US advances to a semifinal game Wednesday. His opponent and game time will be set later Monday night. The medal games are scheduled for Thursday.

The Americans spread out the offense against Germany.

UMass sophomore defenseman Ryan Ufko led the way with five assists. Minnesota rookie forward Logan Cooley had three goals and four points.

Miami sophomore forward Red Savage and Boston College freshman forward Cutter Gauthier each scored twice, while UMass forward Kenny Connors, Minnesota forward Jimmy Snuggerud and Michigan forward Dylan Duke each had one goal.

In all, 15 skaters tallied points for the Americans.

World Junior Championship

Wednesday’s semifinals

TBD, 1:30 p.m. (NHL Network)

TBD, 5:30 p.m. (NHL Network)

Thursday’s Finals

Bronze-medal game, 1:30 pm (NHL Network)

Gold-medal game, 5:30 pm (NHL Network)