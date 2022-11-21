Jackson Arts Council taking Artist Membership applications

JACKSON, Tenn. — Calling all local artists! One organization has a special offer for you.

Artists, Musicians and Crafters living in or near Madison County are encouraged to apply to become an Artist Member of the Jackson Arts Council.

The Jackson Arts Council, which aims to be a hub of resources for local arts organizations and artists, says the new Artist Membership is a way to connect the community to the many working artists living in the area.

Artists in any of these following categories are eligible:

Basketry

Clay

Sculpture

Stonework

Drawing

Fiber/textile

Film/video

Furniture

Glass

Graphic arts

Jewelry

Leather

Literary arts

Instrumental music

Vocal music

Metal

Painting

Performing arts (non-music)

Photography

Printmaking/paper

Woodwork

A news release states that Artist Members will receive benefits such as invitations to events like the Arts Coalition, Arts Backstage, and upcoming pop-up events. Members will also have their name and information listed on the Jackson Arts Council’s “Directory” page on their website, receive information about local exhibition and gig opportunities, and get promotion via the council’s social media and email platforms.

The release says membership dues are $40 per year, noting a “pay what you can” option is available as no artist will be denied membership based on their ability to pay.

Click here for more information and to access the membership application.

