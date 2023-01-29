Jackson Arnold good enough to start right away

On a recent Episode of the Late Kick Show with Josh Pate, Pate detailed a few programs he thinks will take a jump in 2023. One of those programs was Oklahoma.

On the same show, Pate broke down the newly minted five-stars and the top quarterbacks.

They have Jackson Arnold, who is possibly pound-for-pound my favorite quarterback in this cycle. In fairness we got to see him up close at the Elite 11 and got to know him a bit, so I just happen to believe he’s got the right stuff to go in there and compete for a starting job right away. Here’s the thing about that… if he wins the job it’s because he was good enough and if he doesn’t win the job, it’s probably not because he wasn’t good enough, it’s just because Dillon Gabriel beat him out. – Pate is Late Kick

He, like many others, believes that Jackson Arnold has the Talent to be a day-one starter at the Collegiate level. They grant that Oklahoma is in a great position. They’ve got Dillon Gabriel, who is a really good starting quarterback and they’ve got Arnold who is a good quarterback in his own right, and the future of the program. Arnold’s good enough to start, but if he doesn’t, that means that Gabriel’s stayed healthy and is playing up to expectations.

Pate would go on to note that OU needed depth in the QB room, which is absolutely correct. Going into 2023 with more than one viable QB could end up being huge if Gabriel gets hurt again.

Arnold is ranked as the No. 4 QB in the country and one of five five-star QBs according to 247Sports. Sooners fans will be able to see him in action soon at the upcoming OU Football Spring Game.

