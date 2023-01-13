Jackrabbits, Coyotes resume basketball rivalry Saturday

The state’s big basketball rivalry returns this weekend, as South Dakota and South Dakota State go head-to-head on the Hardwood for the first of two regular season meetings.

The women take the floor Saturday in Brookings while the men square off in Vermillion. The Women’s game tips at 1 pm, the men at 6. Both games will air on Midco Sports.

Men’s teams come in with even records

The Coyote and Jackrabbit men are both still learning to deal with transition.

USD Returns most of its roster from last year, but are under first year Coach Eric Peterson. But Peterson suffered a serious injury in a fall in his home in December, so Assistant Patrick Eberhart has been acting as head coach.

USD is 8-9 and 3-2 in Summit League play, the same record SDSU brings into Saturday.

