Jackie Chan’s Son’s Bizarre Birth Characteristic Pleased the Martial Arts Legend “To No End,” Revealed in His Autobiography

Martial artist Jackie Chan had an estranged relationship with his son Jaycee Chan. Since Jaycee’s childhood, the father-son duo has experienced many highs and lows in their relationship. However, there was a time when Chan’s son’s bizarre birth characteristic pleased him “to no end”. Chan’s autobiography described one of his life’s most overwhelming moments.

Jackie Chan and his wife Joan Lin gave birth to Jaycee Chan on 3 November 1982. Growing up, Jaycee Chan experienced the strict demeanor of his father with him. He believed in teaching his son Discipline by being tough with him. However, at the time of Jaycee’s birth, Jackie was the happiest person ever.

Jackie Chan explained his feelings when Jaycee was born

Like every parent, Jackie Chan was happily overwhelmed when he learned about his son’s birth. Moreover, there was another reason that made his happiness see no boundaries. In Jackie Chan’s autobiography, Never Grow Up, the martial artist explained that he wanted to make sure that his son was healthy at birth. Chan did not care about his son’s looks. However, one thing that he checked on his newborn was to see if he was double-boned.

Usually, people are born single-boned, but Jackie was a double-boned baby. This meant that he had thick bones. It is exactly what martial artists need to develop good combat skills. When Jackie checked his son, he found that Jaycee was a double-bone baby just like him. He stated in his autobiography, “I took one look and saw that my son was double-boned, too, which pleased me to no end.”

At that moment, the feeling of becoming Jaycee’s father finally sunk into him. Jackie’s happiness came out as tears. Moreover, his manager who stated, “I never thought Jackie Chan would have a child of his own,” also Cried in joy. Jackie and his manager laughed in tears over the fact that Jackie, who was still a child, is having his own child for real.

Chan changed his attitude towards Jaycee

From a young age, Jackie Chan had a definite, strict way of raising his son. Although Jackie was a huge star, he did not want his son to live under his shadow. However, there came a moment when Chan changed his outlook on how he behaved with his son.

While shooting the Karate Kid, Jackie was startled to see the caring relationship between Jaden Smith and his father Will Smith. It made Jackie introspect to understand why he was so strict with his son. Eventually, they decided to be gentle with Jaycee and help him with his life.