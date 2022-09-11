Jackets Sting Catamounts in Home Opener, 35-17 – Football — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
THE FLATS – Dontae Smith ran for 102 yards and three touchdowns, and Georgia Tech held Western Carolina to just three points after the first quarter Saturday night, defeating the Catamounts, 35-17, at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Both teams evened their season records at 1-1.
The Yellow Jackets ran for 243 yards total and scored touchdowns on five of its first nine possessions while the Tech defense found its footing after surrendering TDs the first two times the Catamounts had the ball.
Tech found itself down 7-0 almost immediately after Western Carolina drove 89 yards on five plays on its opening drive. The Jackets answered with a 72-yard march on nine plays, capped by a Smith TD to tie the score. The Catamounts took the lead back on their next possession, moving 78 yards on seven plays for a 14-7 advantage, but Tech again answered with a 77-yard drive on four plays, the last a 51-yard TD run by Smith.
Western Carolina didn’t score again until early in the fourth quarter on a 44-yard field goal after the Jackets had added aa third Smith rushing TD and one by Nate McCollum in the second quarter and another is a Dylan McDuffie run in the third.
Tech quarterback Jeff Smith completed eight passes to seven different receivers in 17 attempts for 100 yards, and ran for 48 yards on eight carries.
Defensively, the Jackets picked off Catamount quarterback Carlos Davis twice and his backup Cole Gonzales once, allowing Tech to overcome a 2-to-1 deficit in time of possession. Linebacker Ayinde Eley led the way with nine tackles and a sack.
The Yellow Jackets return to action next Saturday, Sept. 17, with a 3:30 pm contest against No. 22 Ole Miss at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The game will be televised on ABC.
