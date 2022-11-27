Jackets Rebound with Win Over Air Force, 65-59 – Women’s Basketball – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

ESTERO, Fla. – Snapping a two-game skid, Georgia Tech Women’s basketball edged Air Force, 65-59, on Saturday in game two of the Gulf Coast Showcase. The Yellow Jackets staged off a late rally by the Falcons to improve to 4-2 on the young season.

After building a 10-0 lead to open the game, Georgia Tech went cold from the floor, allowing Air Force (3-3) to create a 13-2 run over nearly five minutes of play and gain the advantage, 13-12, with 4:21 to play. Tony Morgan once again provided a spark for the Yellow Jackets, igniting a 14-2 Tech run spanning both periods to set up a 28-15 lead with 6:55 remaining in the half. The Falcons answered with 10 unanswered points to cut it to a one possession ballgame, but a trio of Jackets connected in the final four minutes to hand Tech a 35-29 Halftime lead. Morgan led all scorers with 10 points at halftime, shooting 4-for-7 from the floor as Tech shot 46.7 percent from the field as a team and outscored the Falcons, 24-12, in the paint.

After going scoreless in the first half, Bianca Jackson was 6-for-7 in the second half to add 12 points to the scoreboard, chipping in eight points in the third. The Jackets pushed their lead out to 58-36 following a Kara Dunn triple with under a minute left to play in the third frame before Jackson pushed Tech on top, 62-39, for its largest lead of the game at 8:37 in the fourth period. But the double-digit lead slowly began to fade as Air Force staged a fourth quarter rally, winning the frame 21-7 to close their deficit to six points, 65-59, for the final score.