Jackets Host Western Carolina for ATL Day – Football — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Top Storylines

• After a hard-fought loss to No. 4 Clemson in Monday’s season-opening Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Georgia Tech football makes its 2022 debut at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday when it hosts Western Carolina on Saturday night.

• Tech opened the season with a 41-10 loss to Clemson on Monday night. The Yellow Jackets trailed just 14-10 more than Midway through the third quarter before the fourth-ranked Tigers pulled away.

• So. QB Jeff Sims headlined Georgia Tech’s top performers in Monday’s defeat. Sims competed 23-of-36 passes (64.8%) for 164 yards and a touchdown against Clemson’s vaunted defense.

• Defensively, Tech was led by a pair of sixth-year Seniors in LB Ayinde Eley and DL Keion White. Eley led all players with 11 tackles to go along with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery while White recorded two sacks in his first significant action as a Yellow Jacket.

• Georgia Tech and Western Carolina, whose campuses are separated by just 150 miles, are meeting for the sixth time. Tech leads the all-time series, 5-0. In their last meeting, the Yellow Jackets topped the Catamounts, 63-21, on Sept. 1, 2011 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

• WCU is coming off a 52-38 win at Charleston Southern in its season opener last Saturday. Head Coach Kerwin Bell’s explosive offense, which ranked among the top 10 in NCAA Division I FCS last season in total offense and passing offense, amassed 616 yards of total offense and 433 passing yards in its season-opening win at CSU.

• Georgia Tech head Coach Geoff Collins is an alumnus of Western Carolina (1994), where he played outside linebacker and defensive back from 1989-92.