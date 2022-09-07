Jackets Host Western Carolina for ATL Day – Football — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech Football vs. Western Carolina
Saturday, Sept. 10 · 7 pm ET · Atlanta, Ga. · Bobby Dodd Stadium
In his first significant action as a Yellow Jacket since transferring to Georgia Tech prior to the 2021 season, DL Keion White (6 – above) recorded two sacks against No. 4 Clemson is Monday. Since the beginning of last season, he is one of only three Jackets to register at least two sacks in a game, joining Charlie Thomas and Kyle Kennard, who both accomplished the feat in last season’s 45-22 win over No. 21/20 North Carolina at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Top Storylines
• After a hard-fought loss to No. 4 Clemson in Monday’s season-opening Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Georgia Tech football makes its 2022 debut at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday when it hosts Western Carolina on Saturday night.
• Tech opened the season with a 41-10 loss to Clemson on Monday night. The Yellow Jackets trailed just 14-10 more than Midway through the third quarter before the fourth-ranked Tigers pulled away.
• So. QB Jeff Sims headlined Georgia Tech’s top performers in Monday’s defeat. Sims competed 23-of-36 passes (64.8%) for 164 yards and a touchdown against Clemson’s vaunted defense.
• Defensively, Tech was led by a pair of sixth-year Seniors in LB Ayinde Eley and DL Keion White. Eley led all players with 11 tackles to go along with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery while White recorded two sacks in his first significant action as a Yellow Jacket.
• Georgia Tech and Western Carolina, whose campuses are separated by just 150 miles, are meeting for the sixth time. Tech leads the all-time series, 5-0. In their last meeting, the Yellow Jackets topped the Catamounts, 63-21, on Sept. 1, 2011 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
• WCU is coming off a 52-38 win at Charleston Southern in its season opener last Saturday. Head Coach Kerwin Bell’s explosive offense, which ranked among the top 10 in NCAA Division I FCS last season in total offense and passing offense, amassed 616 yards of total offense and 433 passing yards in its season-opening win at CSU.
• Georgia Tech head Coach Geoff Collins is an alumnus of Western Carolina (1994), where he played outside linebacker and defensive back from 1989-92.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Saturday’s television broadcast will be carried live on ACC Network Extra and ESPN+. There are two ways to watch (both on the ESPN app or watchespn.com):
- ACC Network Extra – available on the ESPN app and watchespn.com. For viewers whose cable/digital/satellite provider carries ACC Network (there is no additional charge beyond cable/digital/satellite subscription to view content on ACC Network Extra).
- ESPN+ – available on the ESPN app and watchespn.com. For viewers whose cable/digital/satellite provider does not carry ACC Network (must have a separate ESPN+ subscription to view).
