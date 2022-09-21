Jackets Fly to Orlando to Take on UCF – Football — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Top Storylines

• Georgia Tech football looks to get back to .500 on the season when it makes its first-ever visit to UCF on Saturday.

• Georgia Tech stands at 1-2 on the season after a 42-0 loss to now-No. 13-ranked Ole Miss last Saturday. The Yellow Jackets’ two defeats this season, and each of their last four losses overall, have come at the hands of nationally ranked teams (No. 4 Clemson and No. 20/17 Ole Miss this season and No. 6 Notre Dame and No .1 Georgia last season).

• Saturday’s game at UCF continues a grueling opening stretch for Georgia Tech, as its first five FBS opponents (Clemson, Ole Miss, UCF, No. 24 Pitt and Duke) are a combined 13-2 on the season.

• Georgia Tech is one of only five NCAA Division I FBS teams that have faced two top-20 opponents already this season (joining Akron, Florida, Oregon and South Carolina).

• Georgia Tech r-Sr. LB Ayinde Eley has amassed 32 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries this season. He is the first FBS player since at least 2000 to have at least 30 tackles, five TFL, two sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries over his team’s first three games of the season.

• Tech’s other starting LB, Sr. Charlie Thomas, has also put up historic numbers with 28 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack and an interception on the young season. He is one of only two FBS players to register those numbers through three games this season and one of just 26 FBS players and three ACC players to do so in the first three games of any season since 2000.