Jackets Continue Homestand Sunday Against Kennesaw State — Women’s Basketball — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech Women’s basketball continues this season-opening homestand on Sunday, welcoming Kennesaw State for a 2 pm matinee. The Yellow Jackets and Owls will be broadcast on the ACC Network Extra.

GEORGIA TECH VS. KENNESAW STATE

TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Online

Play-by-Play: Wiley Ballard | Analyst: Fallon Stokes



RADIO: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App

Play-by-Play: Richard Musterer

LIVE STATS: Click Here

PROMOTIONS: shirsey giveaway; Vet Tix donation; kids entry free

Coming off a season-opening win against Georgia State on Thursday, the Yellow Jackets look to continue their winning ways on Sunday against Kennesaw State. Tech’s fifth-year transfers of Cameron Swartz and Bianca Jackson led the way against the Panthers, combining for 37 points led by Swartz with 19. Tech dominated on the glass, outrebounding GSU 50-30, paced by Kayla Blackshear and Tonie Morgan with eight rebounds apiece.

Kennesaw State has opened its 2022-23 season with a 1-1 record, picking up a win over Middle Georgia State, 100-57, last Thursday. A pair of Owls are averaging double-figure scoring totals through two games led by Lyndsey Whilby with 15.0 points per game. Jah’che Whitfield followed closely at 12.5 points per game. Whilby also leads on the glass, just missing a double-double, averaging 9.0 rebounds per game. Kennesaw State opened the season on Nov. 7, falling at Ole Miss, 72-60. The Owls are guided by second-year head Coach Octavia Blue who has gone 9-20 in her first two seasons.

Sunday’s Matinee will make the 15th meeting on the Hardwood between Georgia Tech and Kennesaw State. The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series, 14-0, after taking last year’s decision in McCamish Pavilion, 72-45. Tech has taken all 10 meetings on its home floor against the Owls.

Competitive Drive Initiative

