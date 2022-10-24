Jacked Ramsays: Portland Trail Blazers are 3-0 and Basketball is Fun Again?

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they dive into the last two games for the Portland Trail Blazers: two nail-biters against the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers that saw the Blazers close out both teams in exciting fashion.

After that – it’s a Mail Bag edition where the fellas answer as many of your questions as possible!

The Anfernee Simons Block:

Should there be a concern about Anfernee Simons’ slow start or is this similar to Damian Lillard or CJ McCollum having a slow start to the season? If not, is there a game marker when it could/should become a problem?

Were y’all surprised when Chauncey Billups subbed Ant back into the game for Justise Winslow late in the fourth quarter? I was. All’s well that ends well, I guess, or should we still be concerned with these rotations?

The Shaedon Sharpe Block:

Should Shaedon Sharpe be looked at as the Blazers sixth man? I know it’s super early, but with what we’ve seen from Sharpe so far, what do the Blazers have here? Do they legit have a dude who you could see becoming an all-star within the next few seasons? Nassir and Shaedon seem like a tandem that should share 100% of their minutes on court together. Analysis incoming.

The “You Can’t Trade Josh Hart” Block:

This is way too early, but: Can they even afford to trade Josh Hart? They simultaneously seem like their best trade chip, but also the emotional, gritty heart of the team. What’s the move this year, apart from obvious roster balance issues?

The Odds & Ends Block:

With the Blazers having another game with high turnovers, how do they fix the issue?

What do you think is the biggest improvement made by Chauncey from his first year into his second year?

Is this start for real?! I mean, how far into this season do we go before we recalibrate what we think this team is capable of?

All that and more, coming up on the newest edition of The Jacked Ramsays!

