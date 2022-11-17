Jackalope Indie Arts Fair Hops Into Pasadena This Weekend – Pasadena Weekendr

Jackalope’s Indie Artisan Fair – a popular annual holiday handmade items shopping event – ​​comes back to Pasadena on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19 and 20.

The two-day in-person event with over 200 artisans is set to fill Old Pasadena’s Central Park for a family-friendly weekend of handmade arts and crafts shopping.

At this outdoor fall marketplace, weekend shoppers can expect to find trendsetting handmade goods from over 200 makers including original fashion and jewelry designs, paper goods, innovative home decor and housewares, art, photography, food, and much more.

But more than just a chance to shop, Jackalope Indie Arts offers an opportunity for the community to meet the local artisans who have been devoting their lives to creating the highest quality handcrafted goods.

Story Behind Jackalope

That’s what the Founders of Jackalope Arts – Sara Diederich and Melissa Kohout – had in mind when they first presented the Jackalope Indie Arts Fair in their home cities, Pasadena and Denver, in the spring of 2015. They added Burbank in 2019 and Minneapolis in 2021 to the roster.

Diederich and Kohout met back in 2014 while working at a Los Angeles arts organization. Sharing a love of all things handmade, the duo created their own company called Jackalope Arts, and started the unique curated shopping experience featuring trendsetters, makers and designers of local goods.

With a background in the music industry and PR, Diederich, a Pasadena native, has coordinated art, music, and fashion events in and around the Los Angeles and Ventura County areas for years and has collaborated with many artists in the local LA art scene.

Kohout got her start by working in event sales at a Colorado venue and then moved into event rentals. She was the rental coordinator for corporate, weddings, and special events, specializing in festivals. She has been heavily involved in the Denver arts scene for years producing art, fashion, and music-focused events around town.

Both Diederick and Kohout say their favorite part of Jackalope is being able to provide an outlet for the handmade community to feature and sell their goods.

Their most frequented city, Jackalope hosts Fairs in Old Pasadena’s Central Park twice per year.

Jackalope Indie Arts Fair opens at 10 am on both days, with activities lasting up to 4 pm If you’re taking the Metro Gold Line, get off at Del Mar Station and head north toward S. Raymond Ave. Central Park is only a two-minute walk away.

The Fair is free to attend and is presented in partnership with the Pasadena Unified School District.

Central Park, located at 275 S. Raymond Ave., is open to all ages and is Handicap accessible. Leashed pets are welcome.

For more information, call (323) 989-2278, visit www.jackalopeartfair.com/visitpasadena or follow the Jackalope Indie Arts Fair on Facebook, www.facebook.com/jackalopeartfair.



