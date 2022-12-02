Jack Wilson joins WSU hoops, Dwain Bradshaw no longer head football strength Coach

Jack Wilson

BUS — A flurry of comings-and-goings news came Thursday as Washington State play-by-play man Matt Chazanow tweeted WSU football Offensive lineman Jack Wilson has joined the Cougar basketball team, and head football strength & conditioning Coach Dwayne Bradshaw tweeted his Farewell to WSU. Bradshaw had been with Wazzu since the 2020 season, while Wilson walked onto the football team that same year.

The Wilson news actually makes some sense considering he is out of football eligibility, but not basketball eligibility due to NCAA rules. The 6-11, 338-pounder played seven hoops games at Oregon State in 2018-19 and then 22 games at Idaho over two seasons before switching to football.

He was mostly used as a reserve big but did have a stretch in 2019-20 where he scored 39 points in a four-game span.

6’11” 325lb Coug football RT Jack Wilson is now on the basketball Squad and is in Eugene. Jack played hoops for the Beavers and Vandals. Injuries for Coug hoops have opened a spot and Wilson has fit right in. Been at practice working into it. — Matt Chazanow (@M_Chaz) December 1, 2022

Wilson will probably not be asked to play a whole lot, but he does provide WSU with some critical depth in the post. With Dishon Jackson out indefinitely, WSU is operating in the paint with Mouhamed Gueye and two freshmen, Mael Hamon-Crespin and Adrame Diongue. But none of those three are true body-bangers in the paint, whereas a 325-pounder certainly qualifies.

Wilson can at least eat a couple minutes and battle with some of the Pac-12’s bigger and stronger posts, giving Gueye a little breather while also allowing WSU to work Diongue and Hamon-Crespin a little more slowly as freshman.

When he signed with Oregon State back in November of 2017, Wilson was rated a 3-star recruit on 247Sports. Ironically, he was a higher-rated Recruit than both CJ Elleby and Aljaz Kunc who signed with WSU that class and have gone on to success on the hardwood.

AS FOR BRADSHAW, he departs after three years with the program. He didn’t mention his future plans in his tweet so whether this was his decision, WSU’s decision or a mutual agreement is unclear but the Cougars will be looking for a new head football strength and conditioning coach.

Bradshaw was one of the final coaches still at WSU from the Nick Rolovich era, having worked with him at Hawaii before coming along with Rolovich to WSU.

I want to thank everyone at Washington State for an amazing 3 years. Our journey has made us family for life! Keep climbing! See you at the top! ??????#Mywatchhaasended — Dwain Bradshaw (@_CoachBradshaw) December 1, 2022

Where WSU looks next will be interesting. The Cougars still have several strength assistants on staff, but they could go inside the program or look elsewhere entirely. A few folks on Twitter have thrown out the name of Jason Loscalzoone of Mike Leach’s former strength coaches who most recently worked with the Bears in the 2021-22 season.

Jake Dickert has made an emphasis on coaches with ties to WSU so it might not be out of the question for him to take a look at Loscalzo and see if a reunion would be a good fit.

