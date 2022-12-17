Jack Willard resigns after 10 years as Camarillo High football Coach

Jack Willard has turned to Jerry White to talk through countless decisions over the years.

So before he retired as Camarillo High head football coach Thursday, Willard made sure to bend his mentor’s ear one last time.

“His outstanding trait is Jack truly cares about the athlete,” said White, a longtime local baseball coach and administrator. “Camarillo is a small town. He gets to know them.”

A quarterback on the first Camarillo team to win its first 10 games of a season in 1975, the architect of the first team in Ventura County to win its first 15 games of a season in 2015, and an English teacher in between, Willard devoted decades to his alma mater.

“Jack’s an example of tradition at Camarillo High,” Camarillo Athletic director Mary Perez said. “They went to school here, they played here and came back here and taught for so many years.

“This one hurts a little more.”

With the decision comes the end of an era in Camarillo.

Camarillo was 13-8 in the postseason in 10 seasons under the watchful eye of Coach Jack Willard.

The Scorpions were 80-34 in Willard’s decade in charge, including two league titles, eight playoff berths and four seasons of 10 or more wins.

His winning percentage in the postseason (61%) was nearly as strong as it was in the regular season (69%).

“It’s been a privilege to work alongside Jack,” Perez said. “He’s been such a good example for coaches, for teachers and for his athletes. I admire his willingness to do things the right way. If there’s a rule, he’ll follow it and he’ll make the best of any situation.”

