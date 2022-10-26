Jack Russell’s Great White to play Alliance for the Arts, will benefit Fort Myers Beach Community Foundation | News, Sports, Jobs – FORT MYERS

Jack Russell, whose band Great White is best known for their cover of the song “Once Bitten, Twice Shy” will be Performing as Jack Russell’s Great White Nov. 18 in Fort Myers at the Alliance for the Arts along with the band Firehouse in a show that will benefit the Fort Myers Beach Community Foundation’s #WeAreFMB effort as well as Music aLive WFL with a portion of the proceeds.





The show will take place at an outdoor, all-day event with food, drinks and vendors from 2 pm to 10 pm at Alliance for the Arts, located at 10091 McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers.

The show will also feature special guests Roxx Revolt & the Velvets, Ben Allen Band, Vallion, Felicity and the School of Rock Fort Myers House Band.

The concert is being promoted by Nice Guys Productions. Tickets range from $35 to $100 and can be purchased at https://niceguysproduction.com/event/swflstrong-benefit-concert/.

Janeen Paulauskis, of the Fort Myers Beach Community Foundation, said the announcement of the concert to help benefit the foundation is “super exciting.”

Paulauskis said the organizers reached out to the foundation to notify them of their work to donate funds to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.

“We’re just Grateful that they are putting on the concert, raising the funds and Distributing it,” Paulauskis said. “We’re Grateful for the Alliance for the Arts and the performers,” she said. “We are delighted that Nice Guys Productions included us in this concert.”

Paulauskis said any funds the organization receives from the concert “will go directly to the Residents of Fort Myers Beach who have been affected greatly by Hurricane Ian.”

The Fort Myers Beach Community Foundation has given out more than 600 gift cards to Residents impacted by Hurricane Ian in the Fort Myers Beach 33931 zip code. “The Fort Myers Beach community is resilient. It will be back Stronger than ever thanks to its community,” Paulauskis said.